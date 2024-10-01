The mesmerizing Dell XPS 14 'screams premium' and is $550 off for a limited time

The Dell XPS 14 is $550 off right now

It's the first week of October and Dell laptop deals offer Black Friday-worthy discounts on its best-selling XPS notebook PCs. One deal that stands out knocks hundreds off one of the best configurations for college students, creators, and business pros alike.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 14 with Intel Ultra Core 7 CPU and RTX 4050 GPU for $1,449. It typically costs $1,999, so that's a whopping $550 in savings, its lowest price yet, and one of the best laptop deals I've seen this year.

The 2024 Dell XPS 14 boasts the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU alongside Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 series graphics. With its powerful hardware, sleek, minimalist, design, and responsive 120Hz display, the XPS 14 appeals to anyone looking for a capable multi-use laptop for productivity, creating, and gaming.

In our Dell XPS 14 review, we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous design, powerful performance, and solid battery life. During testing, it lasted nearly 11 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test of non-stop web surfing at 150 nits of brightness.

Back in our lab, we ran the Geekbench 6.2 overall performance test on the Dell XPS 14, and here's what happened. It scored 12,711 which not only beats the average premium laptop (8,132), but it also surpasses industry rivals, the Apple M3 MacBook Pro (11,968) and Acer Swift X (12,118).

Now $550 off, the Dell XPS 14 is a sensible choice if you're in the market for a new laptop. Looking for something else? Browse Dell's entire sale for more fantastic fall discounts on laptops and peripherals.

Today's best Dell XPS 14 deal