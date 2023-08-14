The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is over 50% off in epic back to school sale

Lenovo back to school savings slash up to 72% off sitewide. One ongoing standout deal is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for $1,215. via coupons, "BYOTHINK2023" and "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout. When not on sale, this notebook would set you back a smooth $2,319, so that's $1,104 in savings. Students save an additional 10% with ID.me which knocks up to 50% off. Among today's best back to school laptop deals, this sets a new price low for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11.

Looking for a laptop under $1,000? Lenovo offers the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 for $983 ($756 off) via coupons, "THINKAUG" and "BUYMORELENOVO".

Save $1,104 on the customizable Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupons "BYOTHINK2023" and "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout. Configurations start with a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit anti-glare display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD. Students and educators save an extra 10% via ID.me.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 business laptop is great for college students and educators. Configurations start with a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD.

Lenovo lets you build your own ThinkPad with customizations up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro chip, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to a 2TB SSD. Choose from 14-inch non-touch anti-glare displays up to (2880 x 1800) with 400 nits of brightness. Or, you can go for the 1920 x 1200-pixel 500-nit anti-glare touch display if you prefer an interactive screen. For video conferencing, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 equips you with up to a 1080p IR hybrid webcam with privacy shutter.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 review, we liked its lightweight design, fast SSD, and great battery life. Following real-world and performance tests, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars. Logins are fast and secure thanks to Windows Hello face recognition and the laptop's integrated fingerprint reader.

Built tough to military specifications, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 can withstand heavy everyday use. So whether you need a reliable laptop for school, home office or business, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11is highly recommended.