Dell Latitude with Intel vPro i7 drops to $1279, that's 50% off!

Dell's sitewide sale currently slashes up to 50% off select business laptops. Now is a great time to save big on pricier configuration Dell Latitude notebooks.

One standout deal is the Dell Latitude 7430 Intel vPro i7 Laptop for $1,279. Previously priced at $2,553, that's a massive $1,274 in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for this 2-in-1 business laptop and one of the best Dell deals of the season.

If you're on a smaller budget, consider the Intel i5 Dell Latitude 5430 Intel i5 Laptop for $921 ($910 off).

Today's best Dell Latitude 7430 deal

Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1: $2,553 $1,274 @ Dell

Save 50% on the Dell Latitude 7430, powered by Windows 11 Pro. This business laptop packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touch screen, Intel Core i7-1265U vPro Enterprise 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB SSD. For Zoom meetings and secure logins, it has a built-in 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter.

Released in 2022, the Latitude 7430 caters to business pros and college students. It does so by perfectly balancing power, security, and reliable performance. The laptop on discount packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit display, Intel Core i7-1265U vPro Enterprise 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB SSD. For Zoom meetings and secure logins, it has a built-in 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter.

We didn't get to test this exact model, however, its previous-gen sibling, the Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 review , earned a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us. It won us over with its lightweight, sturdy build, colorful display, solid performance and battery life. Latitude 7430 reviews from Dell customers average 4.3 out of 5-stars. The overall consensus among owners it's that it's a fast, competent, lightweight, quality-built laptop with sturdy hinges. Others praise the laptop's travel-friendly size, crisp display, and comfortable keyboard. Overall, it's a solid personal computer for traveling professionals, remote workers, and scholars.

With a weight of 3 pounds and measuring 12.7 x 8.2 x 0.7-inches, the Dell Latitude is fairly portable for a 14-inch laptop . It's lighter than the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro 14 (3.5 pounds, 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches) and slightly heavier than the Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Gen 11 (2.4 pounds, 12.42 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches).

Now 50% off, the Dell Latitude is a no brainer if you're looking for a powerful, rugged and secure Windows 11 Pro laptop.