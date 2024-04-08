Target Circle Week: 5 lowest price Xbox controller deals to shop now

Target Circle Week has the lowest price Xbox wireless controllers I've seen yet. One stand deal offers the Xbox Wireless Controller (Dream Vapor Special Edition) for $42. Previously priced at $52, this Dream Vapor design Xbox controller typically costs $69, so that's $27 in savings. It also undercuts Best Buy's current price by $5.

I've had my eye on this controller since its Feb. 2024 release and this is its lowest price ever. In fact, this one of the best Xbox deals I've seen outside of the holidays. This Dream Vapor Xbox Wireless Controller's pink and purple color swirl design is unique to every controller. Rubberized purple diamond-pattern grips offer a secure feel and prevent it from slipping even if your palms get sweaty.

Alternatively, you can get the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for $93. Also the lowest price I've seen for this controller in a while, it's one of the best Target Circle Week deals on gaming accessories this week. Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the ultimate pro level gamepad. The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has a soft-touch finish, smooth-gilding metal analog sticks, and snappy buttons.

Target Circle is free so if you're not a member yet, join now to shop these excellent deals. Target Circle Week ends April 13.

Target Circle week Xbox wireless controller deals

Xbox Wireless Controller (Dream Vapor Special Edition): <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fxbox-series-x-s-wireless-controller-dream-vapor-special-edition%2F-%2FA-90845541" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $52 $42 @ Target

Lowest price! Now $10 off ($27 off list) for Target Circle Week, the (Dream Vapor Special Edition Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller is at an all-time low price. By design, the Dream Vapor Special Edition's pink and purple color swirl is unique to every controller. It easily pairs and switches between multiple devices. It works with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Android, and iOS. Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-xbox-wireless-controller-for-xbox-series-x-xbox-series-s-xbox-one-windows-devices-dream-vapor-special-edition%2F6570492.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $49

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fxbox-elite-core-wireless-controller-blue%2F-%2FA-88533777" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $139 $93 @ Target

Lowest price! For a limited time, save $36 on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series is the ultimate pro level gamepad. Interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes along with custom profile settings let you tailor it to your unique gaming style. The controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FXbox-Elite-Wireless-Controller-Core-Controllers%2Fdp%2FB0BTTSYCY7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $116 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-elite-series-2-core-wireless-controller-for-xbox-series-x-xbox-series-s-xbox-one-and-windows-pcs-blue%2F6537448.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $116 w/ membership

Xbox Wireless Controller (Sunkissed Vibes OPI Special Edition): <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fxbox-series-x-s-wireless-controller-sunkissed-vibes-opi-special-edition%2F-%2FA-88533776" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $69 $55 @ Target

Lowest price! This Target Circle Week deal knocks $14 off the hard-to-find Sunkissed Vibes OPI Special Edition Xbox Series Wireless Controller. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Price check: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24348&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamestop.com%2Fconsoles-hardware%2Fxbox-series-x%257Cs%2Fgaming-accessories%2Fproducts%2Fmicrosoft-xbox-series-x-s-wireless-controller-sunkissed-pink%2F402644.html" data-link-merchant="gamestop.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">GameStop $64 (sold out)

Xbox Wireless Controller (Stormcloud Vapor): <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fxbox-series-x-s-wireless-controller-vapor-series-blue%2F-%2FA-89300787" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$59 $47 @ Target

Lowest price! Save $12 on the Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller in (Stormcloud Vapor). That's $22 off its $69 list price and the lowest price I've seen for this controller. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Price check: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24348&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamestop.com%2Fconsoles-hardware%2Fxbox-series-x%257Cs%2Fgaming-accessories%2Fproducts%2Fmicrosoft-xbox-wireless-controller-stormcloud-vapor-special-edition%2F397725.html%3F" data-link-merchant="gamestop.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">GameStop $69