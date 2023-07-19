Take $1,104 off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 during Lenovo's huge laptop sale

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is massively discounted in today's Lenovo laptop sale. For a limited time, save up to 75% on select laptops from the Lenovo ThinkPad, Yoga, IdeaPad, and Legion family of machines. Stack extra savings when you use coupon code, "BUYMOREOFFER" at checkout.

During the sale, you can get yourself the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for $1,215 . Apply coupon codes, "BYOTHINK2023" and "BUYMOREOFFER" at checkout to reflect this deal price in your cart. It normally costs $2,319, so that's a massive $1,104 in savings. It's the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11's lowest price ever and one of the best laptop deals of the summer.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $2,319 $1,215 @ Lenovo

Save $1,104 on the 2023 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupons "BYOTHINK2023" and "BUYMOREOFFER". This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display with 400 nits of brightness, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD. Cheaper option: ThinkPad X1 Nano for $1,157 via coupons, "THINKJULY" and "BUYMOREOFFER"

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 business laptop is great for college students and work professionals alike. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD. If you require more oomph and storage, you may customize it up to a 13th Gen i7 chip, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to a 2TB SSD.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 review, we liked its lightweight design, fast SSD, and great battery life. Following real-world and performance tests, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

Powered by Windows 11 Home 64 to start, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 equips you with a 1080p IR hybrid webcam with privacy shutter. Logins are fast and secure thanks to Windows Hello face recognition and the laptop's integrated fingerprint reader.

Built to military specs, ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops are rugged and can take a beating. Lenovo engineers its ThinkPad family of machines to to withstand everyday wear and tear of heavy use and travel.

If you're looking for a reliable and secure laptop for school, home office or business, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a wise choice.