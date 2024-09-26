Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra preorder — Samsung just unveiled an $800 trade-in offer

Samsung is now accepting preorders for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which launched Wednesday.

Pricing starts at $1,199, with potential savings of up to $800 via trade-in.

You read that right, dear frugal friend. Swap your old Galaxy Tab or iPad for the new Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for as little as $399. Newer models of tablets or phones in good condition get you more Samsung credit.

You'll receive the max trade-in value of $800 for the Galaxy S9 Ultra in working condition with no cracked screen or camera lens. If you switch from iOS to Android, Samsung will give you $700 for a working 6th generation iPad Pro 12.9 in good working and cosmetic condition.

Samsung's generous preorder deals don't stop there. For a limited time, save 25% on Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra accessories with your purchase. This drops the price of the Galaxy Watch Ultra to $487 ($162 off) and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to $187 ($62 off)

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is the tech titan's first AI-driven tablet. It brings a host of performance improvements to the Tab S with new hardware and faster and more responsive AI functions.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra's specs sheet lists a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage (expandable up to 1.5TB via microSD).

Plus, it ships with an S Pen for jotting down notes, creating and so much more. Powered by Android 14 out of the box, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is upgradable to Google's new Android 15 software which is currently in its Beta testing stage. Whether you're getting things done, creating or consuming content. expect lag-free seamless performance.

Browse the new Galaxy Tab S10 series and learn more about Samsung's new Ultra tablet below.

