Save $600 on this prolific gaming laptop deal from Best Buy

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

Best Buy is wheeling and dealing so that you can save big on this epic Asus gaming laptop deal.

(Image credit: Future)

We are full-on in the middle of Amazon Prime Day, but Best Buy will not be outdone. Right now, you can save $600 on this Asus ROG Zephyrus 14, which is normally priced at $1,399.99. You can snag it right now for just $799.99 at Best Buy

As several retail behemoths battle it out, you can enjoy massive savings on a gaming laptop like the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 and save $600 right now at Best Buy. 

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14: $1,399.99

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14: $1,399.99 $799.99
The Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 of RAM, and a potent Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and 512GB  SSD storage. This lightweight gaming laptop will have you vanquishing your enemies, and you can snag it right now at Best Buy for just $799.99, a savings of $600!

View Deal
Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 