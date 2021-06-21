Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop drops below $1,000 in killer Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day 2021 blasts off with huge savings on this Razer Blade 15 Base edition gaming laptop powered by a speedy Intel Core i7 10750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD hard drive, and a 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz display.

The Razer Blade 15 Base is a dazzling entry-level gaming laptop that's currently on sale for $999.99, a whopping $500 off its $1,499.99 retail price. And just like that, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition becomes a huge bargain for neophyte gamers looking for good performance and an affordable price point.

Razer Blade 15 Base deal

The Razer Blade 15 Base Edition is a great entry-level option for rookie gamers on a budget during the Amazon prime day sale which will save $500. The all-metal chassis helps keep the weight down while maintaining a sleek curb appeal.

The all-metal chassis helps keep the weight down while maintaining a sleek curb appeal. The RGB keyboard alerts you that it's time to game as the top-firing speakers provide clear audio that will impress you.

At over $500 off, the Razer Blade 15 base is a steal of a deal you may not want to pass up.

Prime Day ends June 22, so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.