Save 60% on the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 before Prime Day, one of our favorite business laptops

The Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 is one of our favorite business laptops. It has competition-beating power, long battery life, and rival-surpassing graphics.

Lenovo's Black Friday in July sale drops the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 for $1,113 via coupon, "THINKJULYSALE2". Previously $2,729, that's $1,616 in savings or 60% off. This is the lowest price I could find for this particular configuration. It's one of the best laptop deals you can get before Prime Day.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 review, we were impressed by its 15-hour battery life, competition-beating performance, and attractive, minimalist design. In our lab's Geekbench 5.4 test, the ThinkPad Z16 scored 9,018 which beats the premium laptop average (7,135). It also surpassed the LG Gram 16’s i7-1260p CPU (8,431), the Acer Swift Edge 16’s AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU (7,718),

As our reviewer says, "From the great speakers and military-tested durability to the biometric authentication and decent display, this laptop has it all and more."

If you're in the market for a powerful 16-inch laptop for business, the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 is a sensible choice.

