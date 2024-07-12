Save 60% on the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 before Prime Day, one of our favorite business laptops
The Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 is one of our favorite business laptops. It has competition-beating power, long battery life, and rival-surpassing graphics.
Lenovo's Black Friday in July sale drops the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 for $1,113 via coupon, "THINKJULYSALE2". Previously $2,729, that's $1,616 in savings or 60% off. This is the lowest price I could find for this particular configuration. It's one of the best laptop deals you can get before Prime Day.
In our Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 review, we were impressed by its 15-hour battery life, competition-beating performance, and attractive, minimalist design. In our lab's Geekbench 5.4 test, the ThinkPad Z16 scored 9,018 which beats the premium laptop average (7,135). It also surpassed the LG Gram 16’s i7-1260p CPU (8,431), the Acer Swift Edge 16’s AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU (7,718),
As our reviewer says, "From the great speakers and military-tested durability to the biometric authentication and decent display, this laptop has it all and more."
If you're in the market for a powerful 16-inch laptop for business, the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 is a sensible choice.
Was: $2,729
Now:$1,113 @ Lenovo
Overview:
Take 59% off the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 via coupon, "THINKJULYSALE2".
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit touch display, AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850H 8-core CPU, 32GB RAM, AMD Radeon 680M graphics, 1080p RGB/IR hybrid with privacy shutter and dual microphone, fingerprint reader, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro
Release Date: 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we could find for this particular configuration.
Price comparison: eBay $1,113
Reviews consensus: In our Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 review, the laptop was so impressive that it earned our Editor's Choice Award. We loved its 15-hour battery life, competition-beating performance, and attractive, minimalist design.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a powerful and secure 16-inch business laptop that's built rugged and has a long battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want a portable laptop. With a 16-inch display and at 4 pounds, it's on the heavy side. Visit our best business laptop list for more options.
