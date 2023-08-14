Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets $350 price cut amidst Galaxy S24 Ultra gossip

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sees a $350 price cut this week amidst Galaxy S24 Ultra gossip. Best Buy currently offers the Galaxy S3 Ultra (Unlocked) for $849 with activation. This unlocked Samsung phone normally costs $1,199, so that's $350 in savings.

Plus, take an extra $750 off when you trade-in an eligible device. For example, an iPhone 14 Pro Max in good condition has the highest value, so you'd be getting the Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $99 ($1,100 off). As an alternative, Best Buy offers the Samsung Galaxy S23 for $599 ($200 off) and Galaxy S23 Plus for $699 ($300 off).

In terms of phone deals, this is one of the best we've seen this back to school season.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Unlocked): $1,199 $849 @ Best Buy w/ activation

Save $350 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at Best Buy with Activation. This top-of-the-line Android phone packs an embedded S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 256GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Series flagship are among the best smartphones to buy. The base model boasts a 6.1-inch, (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 128GB of storage. If you prefer a bigger display, you can get the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus for $699 ($300 off) with activation at Best Buy.

As per our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, we found the phone's bright, vivid display and powerful Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 processor impressive. We were also fond of the advanced camera and seamless integration with other mobile Samsung devices. We gave the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra a solid 4 out of 5-stars backed by our Editor's Choice Award.

During real-world testing, the Galaxy S23 Ultra was always up to the task. Not even 40 Chrome tabs with a YouTube video playing in the background while switching between apps could slow it down. Back in our lab, it achieved big scores on our benchmarks, notching 14,611 with 3DMark WildLife Unlimited. It beat flagship competitors including Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max (8,652, 5-core Apple GPU) and Google's Pixel 7 Pro (6,725, Mali-G710 MP7 GPU).

Collectively, the Samsung Galaxy S23 features advanced camera systems for fool-proof high quality resolution photos and videos. For one, the Galaxy S23 Series' enhanced optical image stabilizer (OIS) captures blur-free images even in low light. Plus, wide-angle lenses make 8K video recording at 30 frames look more professional.

Now up to $350 off, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series is worth considering if you don't want to spend upwards of $1,000 on an unlocked phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (Unlocked): $799 $599 @ Best Buy w/ activation

Save $200 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 w/ activation at Best Buy. This Android phone packs a 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM Adreno 740 graphics, and 128GB of storage. Powering the device is 3,900mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 support.