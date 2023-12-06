The Editor's Choice Razer Blade 16 with RTX 4070 hits all-time low price, just in time for the holidays
Editor's Choice 24-core Razer Blade 16 mini-LED gaming laptop hits best price yet!
The 2023 Razer Blade 16 with RTX 4070 is a gaming beast and sports the world's first dual-mode mini LED display. Just in time for the holidays, one of our favorite gaming laptops is heavily discounted.
Right now, you can get the excellent Razer Blade 16 with RTX 4070 GPU for $2,699 directly from Razer. Typically $2,999, that's $300 in savings and the Razer Blade 16's lowest price ever. Plus, apply coupon code, "MERRY" at checkout to get free Razer wrapping paper with your order.
If you're shopping for the most wished-for holiday tech, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.
Razer Blade 16 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop
Was:
$2,999
Now: $2,699 @ Razer
Overview:
Razer takes $300 off the Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 GPU. Plus, apply code, "MERRY" at checkout and get free Razer Wrapping Paper (valued at $15).
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz Mini-LED display, Intel Core i9-13950HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM
Release date: Feb. 2023
Price check: Amazon $2,699 | Best Buy $2,699
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the RTX 4070 Razer Blade 16
Reviews: In our Razer Blade 16 review, we dubbed it a "dual-mode beast" and gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars. We love the Razer Blade 16 for its strong gaming and overall performance alongside its bright vivid display with dual-mode functionality. We were also impressed by its great audio and upgraded user-friendly Razer Synapse app.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a powerful laptop for playing AAA games at high refresh rates on max setting. Or if you're looking for a workstation for video editing, animation, music production and other demanding creative tasks.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for general use. If you just want to create docs, manage emails, browse the internet and stream YouTube videos, the Razer Blade 16 is overkill.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
