The Editor's Choice Razer Blade 16 with RTX 4070 hits all-time low price, just in time for the holidays

The 2023 Razer Blade 16 with RTX 4070 is a gaming beast and sports the world's first dual-mode mini LED display. Just in time for the holidays, one of our favorite gaming laptops is heavily discounted.

Right now, you can get the excellent Razer Blade 16 with RTX 4070 GPU for $2,699 directly from Razer. Typically $2,999, that's $300 in savings and the Razer Blade 16's lowest price ever. Plus, apply coupon code, "MERRY" at checkout to get free Razer wrapping paper with your order.

If you're shopping for the most wished-for holiday tech, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.