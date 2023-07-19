Razer back to school sale 2023: Up to $1200 off Razer Blade laptops

Razer back to school deals are now available at Razer.com. From now through Sept. 9, save up to 40% on Razer Blade RTX 30 Series laptops and get 50% off RazerCare with your purchase of any Razer Blade.

Plus, save 15% on peripherals including Razer mice, keyboards, headsets and more. Razer gaming chairs are 5% off with the education discount. Keep in mind that these discounts apply to a product's original price. Razer Education Program discount may not be combined with any other discounts.

Discounts will reflect in your cart after you verify and create a RazerID with your education email. You must also be a current student, employed teacher or employed staff of an eligible university, college, technical school or high school. Parents buying on behalf of a student may also shop Razer's back to school deals.

Shop the back to school gear atRazer.com — see favorite discounts below.

Razer back to school deals

Razer Blade 14 RTX 3060: $1,999 $1,799 @ Razer

Save 200 on the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3060 laptop. Its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for over 150 Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and more. Great for gamers and creators alike, it packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. The laptop's 1TB SSD provide ample space for storing games, applications, images, videos and docs.

Razer Blade 15 RTX 3070 Ti: $2,999 $1,799 @ Razer

Save $1,200 on the Razer Blade 15. If you're looking for a high performance gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced fits the bill. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 3.8-GHz Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 Ti GPU and 1TB SSD. And with its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for your battlestation. It works with 150+ Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and others.

Razer Blade 17 RTX 3070 Ti: $3,199 $2,499 @ Razer

Save $700 on the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop. Its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for over 150 Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and more. Rounding out its specs are a 17.3-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Razer Raptor 27 2K Monitor: $799 $399 @ Razer

Save $400 on the Razer Raptor 27 Gaming Monitor. In our Razer Raptor review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its sleek design and bright, vivid 2K display. One of the best gaming monitors you can get, the Razer Raptor is FreeSync Premium & G-Sync compatible and features a 27-inch 2K (2560 x 1440) IPS panel, HDR 400 support,165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time.

Razer Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse: $129 $79 @ Razer

Save $50 on the Razer Viper Ultimate — one of the best ambidextrous wireless gaming mice out there. It features a 20K DPI optical sensor as well as 8 programmable buttons and up to 70 hours of battery life. This deal also throws in the charging dock.

Razer Enki X w/ Free Kiyo Webcam: $299 @ Razer

The Enki X is premium built to provide comfort for gaming and study marathons. It features unique 110° extended shoulder arches and a 21 inch ultrawide seat base for long-lasting comfort. For a limited time, receive a free Kiyo webcam with your purchase. Register with the Razer Education Program to save 5%.

Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam: $199 $99 @ Razer

Save 50% on the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam. We tested this laptop camera and liked its solid 1080p video and photo quality. Other notable features includes its privacy shutter and dedicated companion app.

Razer Rogue 13 Backpack V3: $59 @ Razer

Save 15% on the Razer Vogue 13 Backpack V3 via the Razer Education Program. Sleek, minimalist and rugged, it's a great everyday backpack for students. It features a tear and water-resistant, to withstand everyday travel and all-weather conditions. The main compartment has a padded laptop sleep to fit laptops or tablets up to 13 inches.