Preorder the new Pixel 9 phone with Google AI phone and get a free Best Buy gift card worth up to $350

Google Pixel 9 preorder deals and free offers are now live at Best Buy. The big box retailer is giving away free cash and trade-in rebates with all Pixel 9 preorders. Whether you want to buy Google's latest phone outright or activate it with a carrier, Best Buy's Pixel 9 preorder deals offer motivation.

For example, preorder the Google Pixel 9 starting from $799 at Best Buy and get a free $100 Best Buy e-gift card with your purchase. Stack this bonus offer with up to $750 cash back when you trade in your old phone. This is one of the best phone deals you can get in time for back-to-school season.

Alternatively, get a free $200 Best Buy e-gift card when you buy the Pixel 9 Pro from $999 and/or Pixel 9 Pro XL from $1,099. If you want to upgrade to a foldable, Best Buy will reward you with a free $350 e-gift card when you buy the Pixel Pro Fold from $1,799. Plus, save up to $460 when you trade-in a similar device for this flexi-phone.

Google made its new Pixel 9 phone series official Tuesday at its August event. The tech giant's 2024 Keynote was followed by a Made by Google After Party hosted by Keke Palmer with appearances by Jimmy Butler, fashion designer Joe Ando, and segments from some of my favorite YouTube channels.

Google executives further demoed the Pixel 9's new AI functions and pro-grade camera features on popular YouTube shows Hot Ones, Chicken Shop Date, The Puppy Interview, and Sneaker Shopping with Complex.

If you want to be among the first to get your hands on Google's latest Pixel 9 AI phone, keep scrolling to browse Pixel 9 preorder deals at Best Buy.

Preorder Google Pixel 9 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 9 (Preorder): from $799 @ Best Buy+ free $100 gift card

Get a free $100 Best Buy e-gift card when you preorder the Google Pixel 9 starting from $799 at Best Best Buy. Plus, Stack this bonus offer with up to $849 cash back when you trade in your old phone. It's available in four colorways: Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony. Pixel 9 preorders ship to arrive by Aug. 22, its expected release date. Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) 120Hz OLED up to 1800-nit display (2700-nits peak), HDR support, Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage (options up to 256GB), Dual rear camera: 50MP wide lens, new 48MP ultrawide lens, Super Res Zoom up to 8x, 10.5 MP front camera with autofocus, 4,700 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Android 14

Google Pixel 9 Pro (Preorder): from $999 @ Best Buy + free $200 gift card

Preorder the Google Pixel 9 Pro starting from $999 at Best Buy and get a free $200 Best Buy e-gift card. Plus, get up to $1,768 cash back when you trade in your old phone. The Pixel 9 Pro is available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Porcelain. Pixel 9 Pro preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 4, its expected release date. Features: 6.3-inch (1280 x 2856) 120Hz LTPO OLED up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 16GB RAM, 128GB of storage (options up to 1TB), Pro triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 42MP front camera with autofocus, 4,700 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Android 14

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (Preorder): from $1,099 @ Best Buy + free $200 gift card

Preorder the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL starting from $1,099 at Best Buy and get a free $200 gift card. Plus, get up to a $1,808 rebate when you swap your old device for the new Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Porcelain. Preorders ship to arrive by the Pixel 9 Pro XL's Aug. 22 release date. Features: 6.4-inch (1,344 x 2,992) 120Hz LTPO OLED up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 16GB RAM, 128GB of storage (options up to 1TB), Pro triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 42MP front camera with autofocus, 5,060 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Android 14

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Preorder): from $1,799 @ Best Buy + free $350 gift card

Preorder the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold starting from $1,799 at Best Buy and get a free $350 Best Buy e-gift card. Plus, get up to a $460 rebate when you take advantage of Best Buy's trade-in offer. Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 4, its expected release date. Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) 120Hz OLED display up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), opens to an 8-inch (2076 x 2152) OLED Super Actua Flex display (LTPO) up to 1600 nits (up to 2700 nits peak) Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 security coprocessor, 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage (options up to 512GB, Advanced triple rear camera system: 48 MP wide | 10.5 MP ultrawide with Macro Focus | 10.8 MP 5x telephoto lens | Super Res Zoom up to 20x10 and optical quality at 0.5x, 1x, 5x10, 10MP front camera and inner camera, 4,650 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Andro