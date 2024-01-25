Preorder any WWE 2K24 edition and get 1 free month of Peacock Premium

You can now preorder WWE 2K24 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). Pricing starts from $59 for WWE 2K24, $99 for WWE 2K24 Deluxe, and $119 for the WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition.

Among WWE 2K24's preorder bonuses is an offer of Peacock Premium(valued at $6) for new subscribers. Preorder today or purchase any edition of WWE 2K24 by April 14, 2024 to enjoy 30 days of free Peacock streaming. During WWE 2K24's installation, you'll be prompted to link the game to your 2K account. Upon completion, your unique Peacock Premium subscription code will be sent to the email address linked to your 2K Account. You may redeem your Peacock Premium subscription between March 12 and May 31, 2024.

(Image credit: 2K games)

WWE 2K24 upgrades the video game franchise with new match types and gameplay action. This latest release features four new types of matches: Special Guest Referee, Ambulance Match, Casket Match, and Gauntlet Match. Players will notice upgrades to existing match types as well. For example, Backstage Brawl now supports up to four players and features an interactive vending machine, complete with throwable sodas.

During gameplay, your playable Superstar can now dive onto a group of opponents outside the ring — as seen on TV. There's also a new Trading Blows mini-game, I'm excited to check out. Other enhancements bring new throwable weapon types like guitars and microphones. Daphanie LaShaunn who is the first black woman referee on WWE RAW makes history once again as the first black woman referee to be featured in WWE 2K.

We played WWE 2K23 and found it fun, challenging, and immersive. We expect WWE 2K24 to have this same energy alongside a host of upgrades. If you're a pro wrestling fan, fan of the franchise or fighting games in general, you'll want to WWE 2K24 in your collection. WWE 2K24 is set to release March 8, 2024 whereas WWE 2K24 Deluxe and WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania editions release March 5.

Preorder WWE 2K24 Standard Edition

WWE 2K24 Standard Edition: from $59 @ Amazon

Pre-order WWE 2K24 Standard Edition from $59 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X consoles. Pre-orders ship to arrive by March 8, 2024. Preorder Bonus: Nightmare Family Pack (Undashing Cody Rhodes with cowl and mask, vintage ‘76 Dusty Rhodes, ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham, Stardust), MyFACTION character of the Mattel ‘Defining Moments’ Bruised Cody Rhodes action figure, Gold MyFACTION card, Dusty Rhodes ‘76 MyFACTION card, and Pharaoh Manager card

Preorder WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition

WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition: $99 @ Amazon

Pre-order WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition from $99 for PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|Xbox One. The Deluxe Edition includes: Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack (Gold MyFACTION cards and alternate attires for Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair), Nightmare Family Pack (Undashing Cody Rhodes with cowl and mask, vintage ‘76 Dusty Rhodes, ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham, Stardust & more) Season Pass (five post-launch DLC character packs, MyRISE Mega-Boost and Supercharger packs). Pre-orders ship to arrive by March 5, 2024.

WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition