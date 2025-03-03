Galaxy S25 Ultra sees major $300 price drop for the first time —Samsung online exclusive

On the heels of its February 7 release, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra just dropped $300 in price for the first time. The discount applies to Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra online exclusive colors: Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Pinkgold.

For a limited time, you can snag the Galaxy S25 Ultra for $999 from Samsung. Under normal circumstances, you'd expect to spend $1,300 for this phone, so that's $300 in savings. Additionally, you'll receive a $100 Samsung credit which you may use towards Galaxy S25 Ultra accessories, a Galaxy Tab, or Galaxy Watch.

Browse: Samsung's Galaxy phone deals.

This is the lowest price I've seen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra outright and one of the best phone deals available today. To get this deal, scroll down the page and select "No" under the Samsung Trade-in offer.

If you require more storage, consider the 1TB model Galaxy S25 Ultra for $1,219 ($440 off). This discount applies to the Titanium Gray and Titanium Whitesilver color variants only.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best phones to launch in 2025.

In our hands-on Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we were impressed by its new ultra-wide camera, Galaxy AI extras, and Audio Eraser. While watching the Oscars on Sunday, I saw this nifty feature in action during a Samsung commercial. It seamlessly removed unwanted background noise from a video recording inadvertently captured while shooting a movie.

Yes, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera is powerful enough for filmmakers, macro-photographers, and YouTube content creators.

Packing Qualcomm's new Snapdrgon 8 Elite processor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra notched a Geekbench 6.3 overall multicore score of 9,829. By comparison, this beats the Galaxy S24 Ultra (7,249) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (8,306).

In our Laptop Mag Battery Test, the Galaxy S25 Ultra lasted 17 hours and 15 minutes. This endurance trial entails letting the phone continuously browse web pages while running at 150 nits on 5G until it taps out.

If you want a powerful phone with pro-grade cameras, a stylus, and long battery life, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a wise choice. Especially at this heavily discounted price.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal

Lowest price Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $999 at Samsung Overview: Samsung takes $300 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra for the first time. Additionally, you'll get a $100 Samsung Store credit with your purchase. Key specs: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB of storage (up to 1TB), a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS. Release date: February 7 Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra outright. Price check: Amazon $1,099 | Best Buy $1,099 Reviews: In our hands-on Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we were impressed by its new ultra-wide camera, Galaxy AI extras, and Audio Eraser. Laptop Mag: Hands-on | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ Buy it if: You want a premium flagship phone with AI features, a stylus, and pro-grade cameras. Don't buy it if: You don't want to spend more than $1,000 for a smartphone.