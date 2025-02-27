Best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals: Unlocked discounts, trade-in offers, and freebies

The AI-driven Galaxy S25 series is the most advanced phone release from Samsung yet

Fresh off a February 7, 2025, release date, Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 phones are getting rave reviews. The entry model 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 costs $799 to start, the 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus is priced at $999, and the 6.8-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra starts from $1,299.

If these flagship phone prices have you sweating already, fret not. You will never have to pay full price for a new smartphone. Not on my watch. Luckily, the best Samsung Galaxy S25 phone deals, trade-in offers, and freebies help you score big savings.

Right now, you can get the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 directly from Samsung.com starting from $799 and get up to $500 of instant trade-in credit and $50-$100 Samsung Credit. You may apply this digital cash towards purchasing must-have Galaxy S25 accessories, a storage upgrade, and Samsung Care device protection.

The next tier 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus starts from $999 at Samsung.com with a $700 instant trade-in offer and a $100 Samsung Credit.

Or, if you have room to splurge, treat yourself to the 6.8-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra with S Pen starting from $1,299. Samsung will give you up to $900 of instant trade-in credit, a free storage upgrade, and up to $100 in Samsung credit.

Driven by AI, the new Galaxy S25 trilogy is Samsung's most advanced phone series yet. It features useful Android features like Circle to Search, Call Transcript, and Writing Assist. Convenient access to Gemini AI makes it easy to find out movie start times, see the latest sports scores, get step-by-step recipes, or plan a party.

If you're due for an upgrade or switching networks, see today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 from Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon below.

Best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals — Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25: $799 at Samsung Purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25 at Samsung.com starting from $799 and get up to $500 of instant trade-in credit and a $50 Samsung credit to purchase add-on accessories, storage upgrades, and Samsung Care. Features: 6.2-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage (up to 256GB) triple rear camera (50MP wide AF OIS, 10MP 3x tele, 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 4000 mAh battery, One UI 7, Android 15

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: $999 at Samsung Purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus starting from $999 at Samsung.com to get up to $700 of instant trade-in credit and a $100 Samsung credit to purchase must-have Galaxy S25 Plus accessories, storage upgrades, and Samsung Care. Features: 6.7-inch QHD+ (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage (up to 512GB), a triple rear camera (50MP wide AF OIS, 10MP 3x tele, 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 4900 mAh battery, One U1 7, and Android 15 OS

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: $1,299 at Samsung Purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra starting from $1,299 at Samsung.com and get up to $900 of instant trade-in credit, a free storage upgrade and up to $300 in Samsung credit to purchase Galaxy S25 Ultra add-on accessories, storage upgrades, and Samsung Care. Features: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB of storage (up to 1TB), a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS. Price check: Amazon $1,299 + free $200 gift card | Best Buy $1,299 + free $200 gift card

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25: $799 at Amazon Get a free $100 Amazon Gift Card when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25 from $799 at Amazon. Features: 6.2-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage (up to 256GB) triple rear camera (50MP wide AF OIS, 10MP 3x tele, 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 4000 mAh battery, One UI 7, Android 15

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: $999 at Amazon Get a free $100 Amazon Gift Card when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus starting from $999 at Amazon. Features: 6.7-inch QHD+ (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage (up to 512GB), a triple rear camera (50MP wide AF OIS, 10MP 3x tele, 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 4900 mAh battery, One U1 7, and Android 15 OS

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: $1,299 at Amazon Get a free $200 Amazon Gift Card when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from $1,299 at Amazon. Driven by AI, the new Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung's most advanced phone yet. It features useful Android features like Circle to Search, Call Transcript, and Writing Assist. Convenient access to Gemini AI makes it easy to find out movie start times, see the latest sports scores, get step-by-step recipes, or plan a party. Features: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB of storage (up to 1TB), a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS.

Best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals — Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,199 at Best Buy Best Buy is throwing in a free $200 store gift card with Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra purchases. Prices start at $1,299 or $1,199 ($100 off) with activation on Verizon's network via Best Buy. Driven by AI, the new Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung's most advanced phone yet. It features useful Android features like Circle to Search, Call Transcript, and Writing Assist. Convenient access to Gemini AI makes it easy to find out movie start times, see the latest sports scores, get step-by-step recipes, or plan a party. Features: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB of storage (up to 1TB), a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS.

Best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals — AT&T

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799 at AT&T Mobility Get a free Samsung Galaxy S25 from AT&T when you trade in a qualifying device. In return, AT&T will credit you up to $800 back on your monthly bill over the length of 36 months. Should you receive the highest trade-in value for your old phone, you'll get the Galaxy S25 for free. Features: 6.2-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage (up to 256GB) triple rear camera (50MP wide AF OIS, 10MP 3x tele, 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 4000 mAh battery, One UI 7, Android 15

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: was $999 at AT&T Mobility Get a free Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus from AT&T when you trade in a qualifying device. In return, AT&T will credit you up to $1,000 back on your monthly bill over the length of 36 months. Should you receive the highest trade-in value for your old phone, you'll get the Galaxy S25 Plus for free. Features: 6.7-inch QHD+ (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage (up to 512GB), a triple rear camera (50MP wide AF OIS, 10MP 3x tele, 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 4900 mAh battery, One U1 7, and Android 15 OS

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 at AT&T Mobility Get a free Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from AT&T when you trade in a qualifying device. In return, AT&T will credit you up to $1,300 back on your monthly bill over the length of 36 months. Should you receive the highest trade-in value for your old phone, you'll get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for free. Features: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB of storage (up to 1TB), a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS.

Best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals — Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799 at Verizon Get a free Samsung Galaxy S25 from Verizon (up to $800 in credit) when you open a new line under an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. Your rebate will appear on your montly billing statements as credit over the course of your 36-month agreement. Plus, get a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G with myPlan. According to the fine print, you must open additional plans for these devices and enroll inautopayy. Features: 6.2-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage (up to 256GB) triple rear camera (50MP wide AF OIS, 10MP 3x tele, 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 4000 mAh battery, One UI 7, Android 15

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: was $999 at Verizon Get a free Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus from Verizon (up to $1,000 in credit) when you open a new line under an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. Your rebate will appear on your monthly billing statements as credit throughout your 36-month agreement. Plus, get a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G with myPlan. According to the fine print, you must open additional plans for these devices and enroll in autopay. Features: 6.7-inch QHD+ (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage (up to 512GB), a triple rear camera (50MP wide AF OIS, 10MP 3x tele, 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 4900 mAh battery, One U1 7, and Android 15 OS

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $100 at Verizon Get a $1,199 promo credit when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from Verizon when you open a new line under an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. Your money back will be credited on your monthly billing statements for 36 months. Additionally, you can opt to get a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G with myPlan. To qualify, you must open additional plans for these Galaxy devices and enroll in autopay. Features: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB of storage (up to 1TB), a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS.

Best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals — T-Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799 at t-mobile.com Get up to $800 off the Galaxy S25 with trade on Magenta Max, Go5G Plus and Go5G Next. Features: 6.2-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage (up to 256GB) triple rear camera (50MP wide AF OIS, 10MP 3x tele, 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 4000 mAh battery, One UI 7, Android 15

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: was $999 at t-mobile.com T-Mobile will take up to $1,000 off the Galaxy S25 Plus via 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible device in any condition on a Go5G Next plan. Features: 6.7-inch QHD+ (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage (up to 512GB), a triple rear camera (50MP wide AF OIS, 10MP 3x tele, 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 4900 mAh battery, One U1 7, and Android 15 OS