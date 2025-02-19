I found 5 best unlocked phone deals that slash up to $200 off

The best unlocked phone deals today offer discounts on devices from Apple, Google, Motorola, RedMagic, and Samsung.

It's mid-February and the best unlocked phone deals are impressive. Amid headlines about the just-announced iPhone 16e and Pixel 9a leaks, existing phones are seeing outright discounts.

While we're on the topic of Apple phones, finding an unlocked iPhone deal that isn't a refurb or used is rare. However, lo-and-behold Best Buy currently offers an unlocked Apple iPhone 15 for $729 ($100 off) with activation.

Although succeeded by the iPhone 16, the 2023 iPhone 15 is still one of the best phones to buy in 2025. On schedule to receive security updates through September 2030, the iPhone 15 has plenty of life left.

Prefer Android over iOS? There's no shortage of unlocked phone deals for Google ecosystem dwellers.

For a limited time, you can get the 512GB model Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $1,299 ($120 off) at Best Buy. The electronics expert is sweetening this deal by throwing in a free $80 Best Buy gift card.

That's a total savings of $200 and one of the best unlocked phone deals in town. Similarly, Amazon will give you a free $200 gift card when you buy the 512GB G25 Ultra for its regular price of $1,419.

Those are just two of the best phone deals available today. See more of my recommended discounts below.

5 best unlocked phone deals

Apple iPhone 15 : was $829 now $729 at Best Buy Save $100 on an unlocked 256GB Apple iPhone 15 at Best Buy with activation via AT&T or Verizon. Although it's been replaced by the latest iPhone 16, the 2023 iPhone 15 is still one of the best phones to buy in 2025. It's scheduled to receive security updates through September 2030, so it still has plenty of life left. Key specs: 6.1-inch (2556 x 1179) Super Retina XDR OLED 1000-nit display (up to 2000 nits), A16 Bionic 6-core processor, 16-core neural engine, 8-core GPU, 256GB of storage, 48MP wide/12MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP front camera, WiFi 6, MagSafe wireless charging, Face ID, Apple Pay, 3349mAh battery, iOS 17 Price check: Apple $799

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,419 now $1,299 at Best Buy Get a free storage upgrade (valued at $120) and a free $80 store gift card with your purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at Best Buy. Driven by AI, the new Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung's most advanced phone yet. It features useful Android features like Circle to Search, Call Transcript, and Writing Assist. Convenient access to Gemini AI makes it easy to find out movie start times, see the latest sports scores, get step-by-step recipes, or plan a party. Key specs: 6.8-inch (3120 x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB 512GB of storage, a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS. Price check: Amazon $1,419 w/ free $200 GC

Lowest price RedMagic 10 Pro: was $749 now $637 at Amazon Act fast to save $113 on this unlocked RedMagic 10 Pro gaming phone at Amazon. Built for gamers, it packs a 1.5K full-screen 144Hz AMOLED display, liquid metal cooling system, and massive 7050mAh battery into sleek, seamless design. Key specs: 6.85-inch (2688 x 1216) 144Hz 2000-nit-AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon Adreno 830 graphics, 50MP/50MP/2MP triple rear camera, 16MP front camera, 256GB of storage, 7050mAh battery, Android 15

Google Pixel 9 Pro : was $999 now $899 at Amazon Save $200 on an unlocked Google Pixel 9 Pro with 256GB of storage. The most powerful Pixel series yet, Google's latest phone is powered by Google's Tensor G4 processor alongside 16GB of RAM and features advanced AI. With a Pixel 9 Pro phone as your new daily driver, you'll effortlessly search, browse, text, call, and schedule your daily routines smarter. Features: 6.3-inch (1280 x 2856) Super Actua 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 50MPwide/48MP ultrawide/48MP telephoto triple rear camera, 42MP front camera, 4700mAh battery, Android 15 Price check: Best Buy $899