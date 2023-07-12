OMG! The MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop with a 4000 series GPU is under $1,000!

During Amazon Prime Day deals, this potent MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop is a solid choice at an affordable price as far as gaming laptops go. The GF63 has a potent 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for under $1,000.

You rarely see a laptop with an Nvidia 4000 series GPU for under $1,000 so this is a good deal. You can snag this potent 15.6 inch, 144Hz display gaming laptop right now at Amazon for just $859.99 during the Prime Day deal.