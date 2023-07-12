OMG! The MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop with a 4000 series GPU is under $1,000!

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

This Amazon Prime Day steal on this MSI gaming laptop is still going!

(Image credit: Future)

During Amazon Prime Day deals, this potent MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop is a solid choice at an affordable price as far as gaming laptops go. The GF63 has a potent 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for under $1,000. 

You rarely see a laptop with an Nvidia 4000 series GPU for under $1,000 so this is a good deal. You can snag this potent 15.6 inch, 144Hz display gaming laptop right now at Amazon for just $859.99 during the Prime Day deal

MSI Thin GF63: $999.00 $859.99
The MSI Thin GF63 has an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD storage and the potent Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. The 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display 144Hz refresh rate ensures that games are rendered clear without tearing. This thin gaming laptop is under $1,000 right now during Amazon Prime day

View Deal
Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 