I found the 5 Best October Prime Day gaming laptop deals under $1,000

I found the 5 best gaming laptop deals under $1,000 so you don't have to. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers early holiday discounts on today's best gaming laptops ahead of Black Friday. Many of which are now price at just under $1,000 or less.

So if you're looking a new gaming rig, it's time to strike while the deals are hot. You don't necessarily have to spend an exorbitant amount of money to have a great gaming experience on a laptop. Even last year's GPU laptops will suffice for gaming, video editing, and multitasking.

See the best 5 gaming laptop deals under $1,000 I would buy below.

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals under $1000

HP Victus 15 RTX 4050 (2023): $1,169 $989 @ Amazon

Now $180 off, the HP Victus 15-fa1010nr is one of the best gaming laptops out there. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. Price check: HP $989

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $879 @ Amazon

Save $220 on the Gigabyte G5 with the powerful RTX 4060 GPU inside. This is the lowest price we've seen for this laptop. For under $900, you get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $919

Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4050: $1,199 $969 @Amazon

Save $230 on the Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4050 gaming laptop. Great for entry-level gamers, it packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM. Nvidia’s latest 40 Series GPU provides superb graphics and DLSS 3 boosted performance. Meanwhile, the laptop's 1TB Gen 4 SSD affords you ample storage and fast boot ups.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 RTX 3050: $899 $599 @Amazon

Save $300 on this Lenovo IdeaPad gaming laptop. It features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs the potent AMD Ryzen 5-6600H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.