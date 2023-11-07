Nintendo just announced Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle for Black Friday
You can save $68 getting this Nintendo Switch bundle
It's not Black Friday just yet, but holiday shoppers are already hunting for the best deals, especially those sweet console bundles, and we have a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle you'll want to check out.
In less than two weeks, on November 19, we'll see the Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle (+3 Mo. Nintendo Switch Online) launch for a flat $349. The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game alone costs $60 and the membership is valued at $8, so that's $68 in savings. This is one of the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals you can get this season.
Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Bundle deal
Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Bundle
Was:
$417Now: $349 @ Nintendo
Get the Nintendo Switch OLED for just $349 and a free copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online.
Features: Nintendo Switch OLED (7-inch OLED, enhanced audio, 64GB of storage), Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, Joy-Con controllers featuring a Super Smash Bros. design, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership.
Release date: Nov. 19, 2023.
Price history: This is a brand new bundle for the Nintendo Switch OLED.
Price check: Best Buy $799 | Microsoft $899
Reviews: Reviews have noted that the Nintendo Switch OLED brings a big beautiful screen, enhanced audio and an improved kickstand, but many of the original Switch's features remain. As far as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate goes, it has been consistently praised as the best way to play the iconic brawler, as it's filled with renowned characters from across franchises.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You don't own any kind of Nintendo Switch or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Even if you do own a Nintendo Switch already, upgrading to OLED might be worth the cost. That big beautiful screen and new powerful sound will immerse you in games like never before. And if you're a fan of novelty things, you get those uniquely design Joy-Cons with Smash Bros iconography.
Don't Buy it if: You already own a Nintendo Switch or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. I can't see you getting too much mileage out of this bundle if you already own Super Smash Bros. Ultimate especially. And if you already own a Switch, the bigger screen and better sound won't matter much if you play exclusively docked in with your TV.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.