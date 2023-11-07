Nintendo just announced Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle for Black Friday

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Bundle

Was: $417

Now: $349 @ Nintendo

Get the Nintendo Switch OLED for just $349 and a free copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Features: Nintendo Switch OLED (7-inch OLED, enhanced audio, 64GB of storage), Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, Joy-Con controllers featuring a Super Smash Bros. design, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership.

Release date: Nov. 19, 2023.

Price history: This is a brand new bundle for the Nintendo Switch OLED.

Reviews: Reviews have noted that the Nintendo Switch OLED brings a big beautiful screen, enhanced audio and an improved kickstand, but many of the original Switch's features remain. As far as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate goes, it has been consistently praised as the best way to play the iconic brawler, as it's filled with renowned characters from across franchises.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy it if: You don't own any kind of Nintendo Switch or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Even if you do own a Nintendo Switch already, upgrading to OLED might be worth the cost. That big beautiful screen and new powerful sound will immerse you in games like never before. And if you're a fan of novelty things, you get those uniquely design Joy-Cons with Smash Bros iconography.

Don't Buy it if: You already own a Nintendo Switch or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. I can't see you getting too much mileage out of this bundle if you already own Super Smash Bros. Ultimate especially. And if you already own a Switch, the bigger screen and better sound won't matter much if you play exclusively docked in with your TV.