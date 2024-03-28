7 Nintendo Switch game deals I recommend from Best Buy's sale, save up to 60%

Nintendo Switch games are up to 60% off at Best Buy for a limited time. In fact select older and newer cheap Switch games are priced under $15 like Samba de Amigo: Party Central, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and my personal favorite, America's Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!.

One standout deal drops Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown to just $29. Normally $50, that's $20 off and the lowest price ever for this action-adventure game from Ubisoft. If you're gaming on a budget, it's one of the best Nintendo Switch game deals worth your while. Released in Jan. of this year, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is one of the top games of 2024 so far. Great action, epic boss battles, and smooth combat are some of the things gamers love about it.

If you have your eye on the new Nintendo Switch exclusive, Princess Peach: Showtime! (valued at $60), here's an incentive. Right now, save 15% on a select headset of your choice like the Astro Gaming A30 (valued at $180) when you bundle it with Princess Peach: Showtime!. That $27 off the cost of buying each item individually.

These are just a few of the top Best Buy Nintendo Switch game deals going on right now. Keep scrolling to see more of my favorite discounts.

My favorite Best Buy Nintendo Switch game deals

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fprince-of-persia-the-lost-crown-standard-edition-nintendo-switch-nintendo-switch-oled-model-nintendo-switch-lite%2F6548074.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $49 $29 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Best Buy is slashing $20 off the best-selling Nintendo Switch game, Prince of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Since its release in Jan. 2024, it's been getting rave reviews from satisfied Switch owners. The game's great action, epic boss battles and smooth combat makes it a popular pick up for adventure game lovers. Add it to your collection for its lowest price yet and immerse yourself into a Persian mythological fantasy game. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPrince-PersiaTM-Crown-Standard-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB0C7RX4R5N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $29 | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fprince-of-persia-the-lost-crown-nintendo-switch%2F-%2FA-89395802%3F" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Target $39

EA Sports FC 24: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fea-sports-fc-24-standard-edition-nintendo-switch-nintendo-switch-oled-model-nintendo-switch-lite%2F6551246.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" rel="nofollow"> $59 $24 @Best Buy

Save $35 on EA Sports FC 24 in physical format. This latest release from the popular sports game franchise among soccer fans marks a new era for The World’s Game. It features more than 19,000 fully licensed players, over 700 teams, and 30+ leagues. If you prefer digital games in digital format, the <a href="https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/ea-sports-fc-24-switch/" data-link-merchant="nintendo.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Nintendo Store has it on sale for an all-time low price of $17.99 ($42 off). Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FEA-Sports-FC-24-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB0CTL2DGG9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $37| <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fea-sports-fc-24-nintendo-switch%2F-%2FA-90312722%3F" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="nintendo.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Target $24

Sonic Superstars: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsonic-superstars-nintendo-switch%2F6509100.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" rel="nofollow">$ 59 $29 @Best Buy

Save 50% on Sonic Superstars in this cheap Nintendo Switch deal from Best Buy. It features 12 new zones, supports up to four players in co-op with the iconic playable characters Sonic, Tails, Knuckles or Amy. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSonic-Superstars-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB0C91MLPNG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $29 | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fsonic-superstars-nintendo-switch%2F-%2FA-90312724%3F" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Target $29

The Walking Dead: Destinies: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fthe-walking-dead-destinies-nintendo-switch%2F6557906.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $39 $29 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $10 on The Walking Dead: Destines — not a game for the week at heart. This action adventure game tests your will to survive as you slash, bash, and shoot zombies aka Walkers. Just like in the popular TV series, you start your journey as Rick Grimes, waking up all alone in a hospital surrounded by zombies. Featuring 13 characters from the hit show, you may also play as Shane, Michonne, Carol, Daryl, and others. This is a must-buy if you're a Walking Dead fan or if zombie games are your thing. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FWalking-Dead-Destinies-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB0CG2HX679%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $32

Bluey: The Videogame: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbluey-the-videogame-nintendo-switch%2F6560710.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$39 $24 @Best Buy

Lowest price! Now $15 off, Bluey: The Videogame is easy to play and fun which makes it one of the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/best-nintendo-switch-games-for-kids" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best Switch games for kids under 10. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBluey-Videogame-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB0CJ3GM5CS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" rel="nofollow">Amazon $24

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmario-rabbids-sparks-of-hope-standard-edition-nintendo-switch-nintendo-switch-lite-nintendo-switch-oled-model%2F6566084.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $39 $19 @ Best Buy

No Nintendo Switch game deals roundup is complete without a Mario title. Save 50% on Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the latest adventure in the franchise. This game features Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMario-Rabbids-Sparks-Hope-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB09742H73B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $19