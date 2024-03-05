I bought Mario vs. Donkey Kong for an all-time low price of $29 in this rare Nintendo Switch deal

I bought Mario vs. Donkey Kong for just under $30 in a rare Nintendo Switch game deal. After I completed the Mario vs Donkey Kong free demo, I was left wanting more and a $5 discount on eBay wasn't juicy enough for me. Luckily QVC offers an incentive for shoppers who join their email list.

New QVC customers can get Mario vs. Donkey Kong for just $29 with coupon, "HELLO20" at checkout. It normally costs $59, so that's 40% off and Mario vs. Donkey Kong's lowest price ever. Released on Feb. 16, 2024, I highly doubt it will be any cheaper than this on Mar10 Day. In fact, this is one of the best Nintendo Switch game deals I've seen outside of the holiday season.

Today's best Mario vs. Donkey Kong deal

Mario vs. Donkey Kong: $49 $29 @ QVC via coupon, "HELLO20"

New QVC customers save $20 on Mario vs. Donkey Kong with coupon code, "HELLO20" at checkout. From Nintendo: Donkey Kong has stolen all the Mini-Mario toys from the factory, and it’s up to Mario to get them back! Run, jump, and backflip your way to retrieving them across over 130 levels in this puzzle-style twist on classic platforming action.

If you're a new QVC customer, you can save $20 on your first purchase of $40 or more with coupon, "HELLO20" at checkout. To qualify, you must create a QVC customer profile using a valid email address. You can use your coupon code to save $20 off one item only so choose wisely.

(Image credit: QVC)

More Mario game deals

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: $59 $39 @ QVC via coupon, "HELLO20"

New QVC customers save $20 on Super Mario Bros Wonder with coupon code, "HELLO20" at checkout. From Nintendo: Classic Mario gameplay is turned on its head with Wonder Flowers in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game! These game-changing items can make some wonderfully weird stuff happen. Witness pipes coming alive, wreak havoc as a giant Spike-Ball, and lots more!