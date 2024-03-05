I bought Mario vs. Donkey Kong for an all-time low price of $29 in this rare Nintendo Switch deal
I bought Mario vs. Donkey Kong for just under $30 in a rare Nintendo Switch game deal. After I completed the Mario vs Donkey Kong free demo, I was left wanting more and a $5 discount on eBay wasn't juicy enough for me. Luckily QVC offers an incentive for shoppers who join their email list.
New QVC customers can get Mario vs. Donkey Kong for just $29 with coupon, "HELLO20" at checkout. It normally costs $59, so that's 40% off and Mario vs. Donkey Kong's lowest price ever. Released on Feb. 16, 2024, I highly doubt it will be any cheaper than this on Mar10 Day. In fact, this is one of the best Nintendo Switch game deals I've seen outside of the holiday season.
Today's best Mario vs. Donkey Kong deal
Mario vs. Donkey Kong:
$49 $29 @ QVC via coupon, "HELLO20"
New QVC customers save $20 on Mario vs. Donkey Kong with coupon code, "HELLO20" at checkout. From Nintendo: Donkey Kong has stolen all the Mini-Mario toys from the factory, and it’s up to Mario to get them back! Run, jump, and backflip your way to retrieving them across over 130 levels in this puzzle-style twist on classic platforming action.
If you're a new QVC customer, you can save $20 on your first purchase of $40 or more with coupon, "HELLO20" at checkout. To qualify, you must create a QVC customer profile using a valid email address. You can use your coupon code to save $20 off one item only so choose wisely.
More Mario game deals
Super Mario Bros. Wonder:
$59 $39 @ QVC via coupon, "HELLO20"
New QVC customers save $20 on Super Mario Bros Wonder with coupon code, "HELLO20" at checkout. From Nintendo: Classic Mario gameplay is turned on its head with Wonder Flowers in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game! These game-changing items can make some wonderfully weird stuff happen. Witness pipes coming alive, wreak havoc as a giant Spike-Ball, and lots more!
Super Mario RPG:
$59 $39 @ QVC
New QVC customers save $20 Super Mario RPG with coupon code, "HELLO20" at checkout. From Nintendo: Enter—or revisit—a world of whimsy with Mario on a quest to repair Star Road and defeat the troublemaking Smithy Gang. Team up with a party of unlikely allies, like the monstrous Bowser and a mysterious doll named Geno, in a story-rich RPG packed with laughs and quirky characters.
