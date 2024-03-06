Best Mario Day deals 2024: Save up to $20 on games and more

Mar. 10 is Mar10 Day and Mario Day deals and sales feature discounts on Mario games, accessories, toys, and collectibles. Announced Tuesday, the Nintendo eShop now offers a 14-Day free trial membership of Nintendo Switch Online. Normally, it runs for 7-Days so that's a one week extension. This offer ends Mar. 17.

Nintendo Switch online lets you relive classic games like Super Mario Bros. on NES and Super Mario World on Super NES. Even if you've previously claimed a 7-Day free trial, you may still partake in this special Mar10 Day offer.

Starting Mar. 7 at 2:59 am ET/11:59 pm PT, save on select Mario and friends digital in the Nintendo eShop. We expect Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart to also offer Mario Day game deals. Fans of the iconic high jumping hero can score not only snag discounts on Mario games, but also on Mario-themed Nintendo Switch accessories and collectibles. From Mar. 10-16, get a $25 store gift card when you buy any Nintendo Switch console.

Shop and save with the best Mar10 Day deals below.

Mario Day deals 2024

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition: (Japanese Version): $349 $289 @ Walmart

Save $60 on the Japanese model Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition console from Nationwide Distributer, shipped by Walmart. I bought a Japanese version Nintendo Switch Scarlet & Violet from this party seller two years ago and have had no issues. It works just the same as the US version and plays all games, so fret not. Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong: $49 $29 @ QVC via coupon, "HELLO20"

New QVC customers save $20 on Mario vs. Donkey Kong with coupon code, "HELLO20" at checkout. From Nintendo: Donkey Kong has stolen all the Mini-Mario toys from the factory, and it’s up to Mario to get them back! Run, jump, and backflip your way to retrieving them across over 130 levels in this puzzle-style twist on classic platforming action.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: $59 $39 @ QVC via coupon, "HELLO20"

New QVC customers save $20 on Super Mario Bros Wonder with coupon code, "HELLO20" at checkout. From Nintendo: Classic Mario gameplay is turned on its head with Wonder Flowers in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game! These game-changing items can make some wonderfully weird stuff happen. Witness pipes coming alive, wreak havoc as a giant Spike-Ball, and lots more!

Super Mario RPG: $59 $39 @ QVC

New QVC customers save $20 Super Mario RPG with coupon code, "HELLO20" at checkout. From Nintendo: Enter—or revisit—a world of whimsy with Mario on a quest to repair Star Road and defeat the troublemaking Smithy Gang. Team up with a party of unlikely allies, like the monstrous Bowser and a mysterious doll named Geno, in a story-rich RPG packed with laughs and quirky characters.

Super Mario Party: $59 $39 @ Walmart

Save $20 on Super Mario Party and compete with family and friends. Race across the board to collect the most stars in the original four-player Mario Party series board game mode. Face off against opponents in the 2 vs. 2 modes with grid-based maps. Price check: Walmart $49| GameStop $59

Super Mario Maker 2: $59 $39 @ Walmart

Save $20 on Super Mario Maker 2 and unleash your creativity by building your own side-scrolling courses. This game features 100+ colorful levels to explore in single-player Story mode and tons of customization tools for creatives to tinker with.

SanDisk 256GB Memory Card: $53 $25 @ Amazon

Save 51% on this officially licensed 256GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch. It delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for faster game transferring.

SanDisk 512GB Memory Card: $129 $46 @ Amazon

Save $83 on the 512GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch offers high-capacity storage for games. This high-speed memory card delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller: $59 $53 @ Amazon

Now $7 off, this Mario-themed PowerA enhanced wireless controller is a cheaper alternative to the official Switch Pro Controller. It features Bluetooth technology, an ergonomic design, motion controls, and advanced gaming buttons.

PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch: $28 $18 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ Wired Controller. Officially licensed by Nintendo, it works with the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. It features an ergonomic design, 3.5mm headphone jack and built-in volume control on the D-pad. Customize your gameplay and design with programmable buttons, triggers and swappable faceplates.