Epic Meta Quest 3 deal bundles free GameStop Pro membership with $65 in savings

The Meta Quest 3 is one of the best VR headsets to buy if you want virtual and mixed-reality experiences. With its life-like 4K+ Infinite Display, immersive 3D sound, and super-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 CPU, it's the most powerful Quest yet!
For a limited time, when you buy the Meta Quest 3 for $499 you'll get a free 1-year of GameStop Pro (valued at $25) — here's how. Your membership includes a $5 Welcome Reward and a $5 monthly reward (valued at $60). That's a total value of $65 so the membership pays for itself and puts $40 back into your pocket.
With your GameStop Pro membership, you can take $25 off the Meta Quest 3 by choosing the pickup option at checkout. GamesStop's exclusive Meta Quest 3 deal saves you $90 overall, making it one of the best gaming deals of this month so far.
GameStop Pro benefits include 2% back in rewards, access to exclusive deals, and 5% extra off pre-owned games, collectibles, and more. Additionally, GameStop Pro members get an extra 10% trade-in credit on games and consoles.
There's no telling how long this Meta Quest 3 deal will last, so I recommend you grab it while you can.
Meta Quest 3 VR Headset: $499 $475 @ GameStop + Free Pro membership
How to get a free GameStop Pro membership and take $25 off the Meta Quest 3 VR headset.
Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, Dual RGB cameras at 10x the resolution of the Quest 2 for incredible passthrough visuals, adjustable pancake lenses offering 4K+ Infinite Display visuals with a 110 x 96 degrees field of view, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3D spatial audio from built-in speakers, 8GB of RAM, and TruTouch haptics through the new Touch Plus controllers.
Release date: October 2023
Price check: Amazon $449 (Renewed) | Best Buy $499 | Meta $499 | $499 @ Target| Walmart $499
Reviews: In our Meta Quest 3 review, we rated it a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its lightweight design, seamless virtual/mixed reality experiences, and full-color passthrough mode. We also praise its great audio and large game library — it's the Editor's Choice VR headset.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy if: You want the best virtual and augmented reality experience for the money.
Don't buy if: You prefer a smart glass experience. While the Meta Quest 3 boasts a much-improved passthrough, it's far from the natural experience of a quality pair of AR/XR smart glasses like the Viture Pro XR.
