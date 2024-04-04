Save $95 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 in the first price drop on Apple's latest laptop!
In today's Apple deals news, the latest 13-inch MacBook Air M3 and 15-inch MacBook Air M3 are both on sale for the same price. If you've been hoping for a price break on Apple's latest Ultrabook, your dreams have come to fruition.
Right now, the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 is priced at $1,204 on Amazon. It usually costs $1299, so that's $95 in savings. This is the 15-inch MacBook Air M3's lowest price so far and of the best MacBook deals for the money. It's a better value than the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 which also dropped to $1,024 ($75 off). For the same price, the 15-inch MacBook Air offers a bigger display, higher resolution, and better graphics. More importantly, it puts nearly $100 back into your pocket.
Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so I recommend you strike while the iron is hot.
Today's best MacBook Air M3 deal
Apple 15" MacBook Air M3
Was:
$1,299
Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CX251F4X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,204 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Amazon takes $95 off the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 just days after its release.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Release date: March 2024
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-15-inch-laptop-apple-m3-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-starlight%2F6565848.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $1,299
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 so far.
Reviews: The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 earned high ratings across our brands. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor and over 15-hour long battery life.
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/laptops/macbooks/macbook-air-15-inch-m3" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/macbooks/apple-macbook-air-15-inch-m3-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½ | TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/computing/macbooks/apple-macbook-air-15-inch-m3" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a capable, slim, lightweight laptop that has long battery life. The 15.6-inch MacBook Air M3 is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and light gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for general use or a machine for competitive gaming. Browse my hand-selected <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/deals/best-laptop-deals" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best laptop deals, <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/best-chromebook-deals" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Chromebook deals, and <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/deals/best-gaming-laptop-deals" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">gaming laptop deals for alternatives.
