Save $95 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 in the first price drop on Apple's latest laptop!

In today's Apple deals news, the latest 13-inch MacBook Air M3 and 15-inch MacBook Air M3 are both on sale for the same price. If you've been hoping for a price break on Apple's latest Ultrabook, your dreams have come to fruition.

Right now, the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 is priced at $1,204 on Amazon. It usually costs $1299, so that's $95 in savings. This is the 15-inch MacBook Air M3's lowest price so far and of the best MacBook deals for the money. It's a better value than the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 which also dropped to $1,024 ($75 off). For the same price, the 15-inch MacBook Air offers a bigger display, higher resolution, and better graphics. More importantly, it puts nearly $100 back into your pocket.

Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so I recommend you strike while the iron is hot.

Today's best MacBook Air M3 deal