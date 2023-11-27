Take a whopping $1,650 off the excellent Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon for Cyber Monday

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

Was: $2,609

Now: $959 @ Lenovo via coupons, "THINKDOORBUSTER12" and "HOLIDAYSURPRISE"

Overview: Save 61% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD.

Release date: June 2023

Price history: At 61% off, this is the lowest price we've seen for this 11th gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon configuration.

Reviews: In our ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide;: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★ ½

Buy if: You're a business pro or student who wants a rugged and secure laptop for multitasking. ThinkPad laptops are ideal for the boardroom, remote work, and homework.

Don't buy if: You want a laptop solely for general use or for AAA gaming at high refresh rates. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is a productivity laptop that's more suitable for business pros and college students.