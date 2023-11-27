Take a whopping $1,650 off the excellent Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon for Cyber Monday
Pick up the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon for under $1,000
Cyber Monday is one of the best times to buy a laptop. Today's online deals bonanza offers impressive savings on our favorite machines.
For example, you can pick up the Editor's Choice Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for just $999 via coupon, "THINKDOORBUSTER12". That's $1,609 off its former price of $2,609. Save $40 more when you apply coupon, "HOLIDAYSURPRISE" at checkout for a total savings of $1,649. This is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11's lowest price yet and one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals you can get.
Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
Was:
$2,609
Now: $959 @ Lenovo via coupons, "THINKDOORBUSTER12" and "HOLIDAYSURPRISE"
Overview: Save 61% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD.
Release date: June 2023
Price history: At 61% off, this is the lowest price we've seen for this 11th gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon configuration.
Reviews: In our ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide;: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★ ½
Buy if: You're a business pro or student who wants a rugged and secure laptop for multitasking. ThinkPad laptops are ideal for the boardroom, remote work, and homework.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop solely for general use or for AAA gaming at high refresh rates. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is a productivity laptop that's more suitable for business pros and college students.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.