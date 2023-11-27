Take a whopping $1,650 off the excellent Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon for Cyber Monday

Deals
By Hilda Scott
published

Pick up the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon for under $1,000

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Cyber Monday
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Cyber Monday is one of the best times to buy a laptop. Today's online deals bonanza offers impressive savings on our favorite machines. 

For example, you can pick up the Editor's Choice Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for just $999  via coupon, "THINKDOORBUSTER12". That's $1,609 off its former price of $2,609. Save $40 more when you apply coupon, "HOLIDAYSURPRISE" at checkout for a total savings of $1,649. This is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11's lowest price yet and one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals you can get. 

Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal

$959 @ Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
Was: $2,609
Now: $959 @ Lenovo via coupons, "THINKDOORBUSTER12" and "HOLIDAYSURPRISE"
Overview:  Save 61% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 

Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD.

Release date: June 2023 

Price history: At 61% off, this is the lowest price we've seen for this 11th gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon configuration. 

Reviews: In our ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests. 

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide;: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★ ½

Buy if: You're a business pro or student who wants a rugged and secure laptop for multitasking. ThinkPad laptops are ideal for the boardroom, remote work, and homework.  

Don't buy if: You want a laptop solely for general use or for AAA gaming at high refresh rates. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is a productivity laptop that's more suitable for business pros and college students.

View Deal
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 393 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB Black)
Our Review
1
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
$2,499
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
2
MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop -...
Best Buy
$1,099
View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
Our Review
3
Yoga 9i (14” Intel) - Storm...
Lenovo USA
$1,700
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
4
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
5
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6...
Walmart
$2,019
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Our Review
6
Surface Laptop Studio for...
Microsoft US
$1,619.99
View Deal
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
7
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
(14-inch)
Our Review
8
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro -...
Apple
View Deal
HP Envy 16
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
9
HP 16" ENVY 16-h1010nr...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Our Review
10
Microsoft Surface Laptop...
Target
$1,599.99
View Deal
Load more deals
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  