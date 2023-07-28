Lenovo ThinkPad T14 gets $846 price cut for Lenovo's back to school sale

Lenovo ThinkPad laptops are up to 75% off for back to school season. One standout deal knocks hundreds off the 2023 Lenovo ThinkPad T14.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 for $943 when you apply discount codes, "BYOTHINK2023 and BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout. Traditionally priced at $1789, that's a massive $846 in savings. This is the lowest price we could find for this particular Lenovo machine.

In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all month.

Save $846 on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 via coupons "BYOTHINK2023 and BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout. This machine packs a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 256GB SSD. Students and teachers save an extra 5% when you verify with IDme.

Lenovo's 4th generation ThinkPad T14 brings the latest Intel processor to the series. Student and work professionals will benefit from the laptop's multitasking performance, durability and security. This machine packs a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 256GB SSD.

While we didn't test it, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 has an average customer review rating of 4.4 out of 5-stars. Happy owners like its sleek, portable design which easily fits in small backpacks. Others like the laptop's top tier performance and beautiful matte display.

For security and privacy, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 features an optional fingerprint reader built into the power button. Facial recognition unlocks the laptop via the optional IR camera whereas human-presence detection automatically locks the laptop when you move away from it.

For under $950, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen ticks all the right boxes if you prioritize durability, performance, and security.