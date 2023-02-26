Lenovo launches new T-series ThinkPads at MWC 2023

At MWC 2023, Lenovo unveiled its latest generation of ThinkPad T14, T14S, and T16 laptops, which will be available for purchase starting May 2023. The Lenovo ThinkPad lineup is known for its contemporary design encompassing the hybrid work lifestyle we've all become accustomed to in recent years.

Laptops with style or cool, but performance is the critical ingredient that users look for, and the ThinkPad lineup will give users many options to choose from as they will feature CPUs from both Intel and AMD.

Let's dive into what Lenovo unleashed at MWC 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.

ThinkPad T14s Gen 4

Lenovo's ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 will have the latest 13th Gen Intel core processors with Intel vPro to ensure all-day battery life or the AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile CPUs. Both powerful, performance-driven CPUs sip power, allowing users to push through their workflows all day.

Both systems feature integrated graphics with Intel's Iris Xe or AMD's Radeon GPUs at the ready to handle all your document pushing, photo, and slide presentations. Both iterations can be purchased with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage.

The 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio displays either come in 2.8K OLED or 2.2K IPS variants. The OLED is rated at 400 nits of brightness and features Dolby Vision technology. The 2.2K is rated at 300 nits of brightness and features low blue light technology to be easier on the eyes.

There are also three WUXGA displays available with the following feature sets:

WUXGA IPS 500nit, Privacy Guard, Touch 2.2K IPS, 300nit, TUV Low Blue Light

WUXGA Low Power IPS, 400nit, Eyesafe

WUXGA IPS Touch, 300nit · WUXGA IPS 300nit

You will find an FHD (1920 x 1080) 5MP webcam, two user-facing speakers, and a dual mic array to cover your audio needs.

Regarding ports, the ThinkPad T14s features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, one HDMI port, and a combo audio jack.

The ThinkPad T14s is available in either Storm Grey or Deep Black, measures 12.5 x 8.9 x 0.66, and weighs 2.72 pounds. The latest ThinkPad T14s becomes available in May 2023, with a starting price tag of $1,479

ThinkPad T14 Gen 4

The ThinkPad T14 follows in the 14s' footsteps by offering the latest Intel (13th Gen) and AMD (Ryzen 7000 series) CPUs, but there is a slight twist in the Intel offerings. The AMD option will feature AMD Radeon Graphics, and the Intel version will come with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, but there is also the option of the Nvidia MX550 discrete GPU with 4GB of VRAM. This is a very interesting option to have and may make this the popular choice.

Both iterations can have up to 32GB of RAM, and users can order it with up to 2TB of SSD storage. The display options are the same as the T14s model in the previous section.

You will find a similar audio setup of two user-facing speakers and a dual-mic array for your audio requirements. You will also find a 5MP FHD (1920 x 1080) webcam. The T14 comes in Thunder Black, or Storm Grey, weighing in at 2.9 pounds and measures 12.50 x 8.93 x 0.74 inches.

On the ThinkPad T14, we find two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, one HDMI port, RJ45 ethernet, and a combo audio jack.

The ThinkPad T14 will be available for purchase in May 2023. It will have a starting price tag of $1,239.

ThinkPad T16 Gen 2

The second generation T16 will offer the choice between a 13th Gen Intel CPU with integrated Iris Xe Graphics or the discrete Nvidia MX550 GPU, or you opt for the AMD Ryzen 7000 series and AMD Radeon GPU. Both offerings give users the choice of up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage.

The 16-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display options start with a 4K OLED rated at 500 nits of brightness, with Dolby Vision and Eye Safe technology or three WUXA (1920 x 1200) options. You can also snag WUXGA displays with the following configurations:

WUXGA, low power, IPS, 400 nits, Eyesafe

WUXGA, IPS, Touch, 300 nits

WUXGA, IPS, 300 nits

The ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 comes in two color options: Thunder Black or Storm Grey, It also delivers a solid selection of ports: two Thunderbolt four ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, an RJ45 ethernet port, and a combo audio jack.

The T16 measures 14.24 x 10.05 x 0.80 inches and weighs 3.74 pounds. The T16 Gen 2 will be available for purchase in May 2023 with a starting price of $1,269.