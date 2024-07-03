Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 gets 50% price cut in sitewide 4th of July sale

The Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 is one of the best business laptops for the money. This week's Lenovo Black Friday sale in July knocks up to 50% off several configurations.

One doorbuster drops the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 to just $730 via "SAVEONESERIES" and "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout. That's $649 below its former price of $1,379 and one of the best laptop deals this week. By comparison, a third-party Amazon seller offers it for $669, however, based on their feedback I don't recommend it.

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 deal

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1: $1,379 $730 @ Lenovo via coupons, "SAVEONESERIES" and "BUYMORELENOVO."

Take 47% off the Lenovo ThinkPad Gen 1 with coupons "SAVEONESERIES" and "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout. Engineered for business pros, it offers biometrics for extra protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button, and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo manufactures some of the industry's best business laptops, including the 2023 ThinkPad E16 Gen 1.

We didn't test this exact model; however, in our 14-inch ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5 stars. We found its excellent build quality, sleek design, smooth performance, webcam, and impressive audio. Expect the 16-inch version to be on par.

The ThinkPad E16 in this deal features a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 6-core CPU, coupled with 16GB of RAM and AMD Radeon graphics. Rounding out its specs are a 512GB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with mic and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, and Windows 11 Pro.

If you want a laptop with more kick, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 with Intel i7 10-core CPU for $1,051 ($897 off). Again, apply codes "SAVEONESERIES" and "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout to drop the price.

At nearly 50% off, the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 is a sensible choice if you're looking for a secure and reliable business machine.