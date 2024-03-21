Lenovo Spring Clearance Sale: Save up to 72% sitewide
Lenovo Spring Deals event takes up to 70% off sitewide
Lenovo Spring Clearance Sale deals slash up to 72% off sitewide. For a limited time, save big on select ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga 2-in-1s and Legion gaming notebooks. Plus save up to 40% on the Lenovo Tab series and up to 46% off peripherals from monitors to essential laptop accessories.
During Lenovo's sale, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for $1,530 via coupon, "THINKCLEAR1". It normally costs $2,889, so that's $1,358 in savings. For you number crunchers out there, that's 47% off and one of the best laptop deals of the season so far.
In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 review, we liked its lightweight design, fast SSD, and great battery life. Following real-world and performance tests, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars. Lenovo ThinkPad laptops are rugged and can withstand the everyday wear and tear of heavy use and travel.
And that's just one of the top deals from Lenovo's Spring Clearance Sale. Shop Lenovo's entire sale and see my favorite discounts below.
Lenovo Spring Clearance Deals
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1: <a href="https://lenovo.7eer.net/c/221109/218864/3808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lenovo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Flaptops%2Fyoga%2Fyoga-2-in-1-series%2Fyoga-7i-gen-8-%2814-inch-intel%29%2F82yl0007us" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
$1,349 $949 @ Lenovo
Save $400 on the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop. Versatile, powerful, durable and secure, the Yoga 7i is more than capable for work, school and everything in between.
Features: 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) 400-nit touch screen, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel Xe graphics, 1TB SSD, Lenovo Digital Pen, 1080p IR/RGB camera with privacy shutter and dual mics, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4: <a href="https://lenovo.7eer.net/c/221109/218864/3808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lenovo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Flaptops%2Fthinkpad%2Fthinkpadt%2Fthinkpad-t14-gen-4-%2814-inch-intel%29%2F21hd0073us" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
$2,549 $1,391 @ Lenovo
Save 55% on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 via coupon, "THINKCLEAR1" at checkout. Lenovo's 4th generation <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/tag/thinkpad" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"">ThinkPad T14 packs 13th Gen <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/tag/intel" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"">Intel processing power to the series. Students and work professionals will benefit from the laptop's multitasking performance, durability and security.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core i5-1345U vPro 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 720P HD RGB with privacy Shutter and microphone, fingerprint reader, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: <a href="https://lenovo.7eer.net/c/221109/218864/3808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lenovo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Flaptops%2Fthinkpad%2Fthinkpadx1%2Fthinkpad-x1-carbon-gen-11-%2814-inch-intel%29%2F21hm002fus%3F" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
$3,229 $1,719 @ Lenovo
Save 47% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "THINKMARDEAL" at checkout. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/lenovo-thinkpad-x1-carbon-gen-11" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"">ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i: <a href="https://lenovo.7eer.net/c/221109/218864/3808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lenovo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Flaptops%2Fideapad%2Fideapad-500%2Fideapad-slim-5i-gen-8-%2816-inch-intel%29%2F82xf000xus%3Fcid%3Dus%3Aaffiliate%3A44xwl5" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
$929 $649 @ Lenovo
Save $280 on the 8th Gen Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i. Portable, sleek and thin, it packs a large 16-inch 2.5K (1920 x 1200) 300 nits display for a color-rich vibrant viewing experience. Powering this laptop is the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU paired with 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics. Rounding out its specs is a 512GB SSD for fast file transfers and ample storage.
Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Portable Monitor: <a href="https://lenovo.7eer.net/c/221109/218864/3808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lenovo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Faccessories-and-software%2Fmonitors%2Foffice%2F61dduar6us" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
$284 $169 @ Lenovo
Lowest price! Save $115 on the Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Portable Monitor. The ThinkVision M14 weighs a mere 1.3 pounds and offers a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 IPS panel to work on when you’re traveling away from your desk.
24" Lenovo ThinkVision T24i-30 Monitor: <a href="https://lenovo.7eer.net/c/221109/218864/3808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lenovo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Faccessories-and-software%2Fmonitors%2Foffice%2F63cfmar1us" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
$299 $159 @ Lenovo
Lenovo is slashing $140 off the Lenovo T24i-30 FHD Monitor. This 23.8-inch WLED backlit features a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, 60Hz refresh rate with 250 nits of brightness and 4ms response time.
27" Lenovo ThinkVision T27h-30 2K Monitor: <a href="https://lenovo.7eer.net/c/221109/218864/3808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lenovo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Faccessories-and-software%2Fmonitors%2Fprofessional%2F63a1gar1us" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
$549 $319 @ Lenovo
Save $230 on the Lenovo T27h-30 ThinkVision 4K Monitor. It has a stunning 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 350-nit 60Hz panel with in-plane switching for impressive visual clarity. Multiple ports including HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 make for hassle-free, plug-and-play connectivity.
Logitech MX Keys Mini Combo:<a href="https://lenovo.7eer.net/c/221109/218864/3808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lenovo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Faccessories-and-software%2Fkeyboards-and-mice%2Fkeyboard-and-mouse-combos%2F78209354%3Fcid%3Dus%3Aaffiliate%3Aqam1yr" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
$199 $149 @ Lenovo
Save $50 on the Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard with Mouse via coupon, "SAVEBIGLOGI" In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/logitech-mx-keys-mini" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"">Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard review, we praise its portable size, attractive design and great typing experience. It features ambient backlighting quiet, fluid and precise keys. The MX Keys Mini Combo's Logi Bolt USB wireless receiver lets you pair up to six Logit Bolt-enabled wireless mic and keyboards.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
