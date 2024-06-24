Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i takes a shocking dip to $349 in My Best Buy Plus deal
More flexible than a gymnast? ... we'll have to get back to you on that.
With the summer heat bearing down on us, little victories are all we have to maintain a semblance of sanity. Unless you like the heat. No matter which side you're on, we can all agree that saving money is a saving grace in any weather.
My Best Buy Member Deals Days is in full swing this week with summer savings on today's best laptops. For example, right now you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i for just $349 at Best Buy with their My Best Buy Plus membership. This is one of the lowest price we've seen for this 2-in-1 laptop since it hit $299 on Amazon back in February. Talk about a win! This is one the best laptop deals of the summer so far.
The IdeaPad Flex 5i is a great little commuter's 2-in-1, whether you're looking to take your work with you on the road this summer, or simply need a device to help you mark off your to-do list, the device is as flexible as its name suggests.
With Prime Day 2024 creeping up on us, we're expecting to see huge My Best Buy Plus deals to compete with Amazon, which will only be a win for the consumer in the end. Check out our Best Prime Day 2024 deals hub to keep up with the battle of deals.
Today's best Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i
Was: $549
Now:$349 @ Best Buy w/ Plus
Overview: Save $200 on the 2024 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i with My Best Buy Plus for a limited time.
Features: 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS 60Hz touch screen, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Windows 11
Release date: January 2024
Price history: This is one of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i's lowest prices ever. It's just $50 shy of its record low price seen back in February at Amazon.
Price check: Lenovo $549
Reviews consensus: In our review of the 2023 IdeaPad Flex 5, we praised its sleek design and display for such an affordable price. And though the performance wasn't too hot, there have been plenty of Windows 11 updates in the meantime to fix the issue. While we haven't had the honor of reviewing the newest Flex 5i, it has earned a cumulative 4.5 stars from Best Buy's customers. Owners praise the responsiveness of the touchscreen and keyboard, as well its lightweight design.
Laptop Mag: ★★½
Buy it if: You need a lightweight, portable 2-in-1 to carry around to accomplish daily tasks and on the go media consumption. The convertible, 2-in-1 design is also handy for taking notes or curling up to watch YouTube.
Don't buy it if: You need a device to handle heavy CPU of graphics processing. The lower GB RAM and the integrated Intel UHD graphics can handle some basic editing or light gaming, but certainly aren't made to handle AAA games.
