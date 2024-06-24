Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i takes a shocking dip to $349 in My Best Buy Plus deal

With the summer heat bearing down on us, little victories are all we have to maintain a semblance of sanity. Unless you like the heat. No matter which side you're on, we can all agree that saving money is a saving grace in any weather.

My Best Buy Member Deals Days is in full swing this week with summer savings on today's best laptops. For example, right now you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i for just $349 at Best Buy with their My Best Buy Plus membership. This is one of the lowest price we've seen for this 2-in-1 laptop since it hit $299 on Amazon back in February. Talk about a win! This is one the best laptop deals of the summer so far.

The IdeaPad Flex 5i is a great little commuter's 2-in-1, whether you're looking to take your work with you on the road this summer, or simply need a device to help you mark off your to-do list, the device is as flexible as its name suggests.

With Prime Day 2024 creeping up on us, we're expecting to see huge My Best Buy Plus deals to compete with Amazon, which will only be a win for the consumer in the end. Check out our Best Prime Day 2024 deals hub to keep up with the battle of deals.

Today's best Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i deal