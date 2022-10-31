Lenovo IdeaPad Duet is only $200 in early Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2022 is just around the corner and we're seeing tons of early sales. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i is a detachable 2-in-1 laptop and makes for an excellent pick for anyone who needs to get more productive, whether you're a college student or a worker bee. It's also good if you need a cheaper Surface Pro alternative.

Best Buy currently offers the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i for just $199. It normally retails for $379, which means you're saving $180. This a great price for a Windows 11 laptop/tablet hybrid — and one of the best laptop deals you can get.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i: was $379 now $199 @ Walmart

Save $180 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i. It has a detachable keyboard and folio kickstand for use in tablet and viewing mode. Powered by Windows 11, it's a more affordable Surface device alternative. It has a 10.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 1.1-GHz Intel Pentium Silver N4020 dual-core processor CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo's 10.3-inch, IdeaPad Duet 3i is the Windows 11-powered variant of its beloved Chrome OS-charged 10.1-inch Chromebook Duet. Like its sibling, it boasts a sleek, versatile, portable design.

The detachable 2-in-1 in this deal has a 10.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 1.1-GHz Intel Pentium Silver N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. This is all you need for the basics like creating docs, emailing, web browsing and streaming content. While multitasking should be decent, don't expect it to run demanding apps.

We didn't test this Windows version, however, we gave the Lenovo Chromebook Duet a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars. We found its flexible design, good performance and incredibly low price impressive. And unlike many of today's more costly 2-in-1 devices, it ships with its own keyboard attachment. The tablet in the deal affords you the same luxury so you won't need to purchase a separate accessory for typing.