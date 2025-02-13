Wow! The HP Pavilion Laptop 16 with Intel Core Ultra 7 is at a shockingly low price of $599 for Presidents' Day
Nab the HP Pavilion 16 for just $599 in this shocking Presidents' Day deal
The 2024 HP Pavilion Laptop 16 is one of the best personal computers for multitasking and consuming content. Presidents' Day sales are upon us and this Pavilion series laptop is heavily discounted to a ridiculously low price.
Act now to nab the HP Pavilion Laptop 16 for just $599 during HP's Presidents' Day sale. Previously $1,099, that's a staggering $500 in savings and one of the best Presidents' Day laptop deals of the day.
Browse: HP's Presidents' Day sale
This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for this particular Pavilion series laptop (model 16t-af000).
It's rare to see an Intel Core Ultra 7 laptop priced this cheap which makes it an incredible value for the money. Let's dive into the specs for context.
The HP Pavilion Laptop I'm highlighting packs a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel graphics, and 512GB SSD. No, that's not a typo, you're getting all that for just under $600.
For this astonishingly low price, the HP Pavilion 16 is a no-brainer if you're due for a new laptop.
Best HP Pavilion Laptop 16 deal
Save $500 on the HP Pavilion Laptop 16 with Intel Core Ultra 7 power.
Key specs: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Integrated SoC graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Release date: November 2024
Price check: Amazon $699 (via third-party seller)
Price history: This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for the HP Pavilion 16t-af000.
Reviews: We didn't get to review it, however, it's rated 4 out of 5 stars at PCWorld and on HP's website. The overall consensus is the HP Pavilion Laptop 16 is a capable everyday laptop. Plus, it's fairly light for a 16-inch notebook.
PCWorld ★★★★
Buy if: You want a large display laptop and/or a powerful computer for day-to-day multitasking and streaming content.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop primarily for graphics-intensive applications. Consider investing in a MacBook Pro or visit our best gaming laptops in 2025 buying guide for more options.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
