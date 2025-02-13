Wow! The HP Pavilion Laptop 16 with Intel Core Ultra 7 is at a shockingly low price of $599 for Presidents' Day

The HP Pavilion 16 with Intel Core Ultra 7 is ideal for everyday multasking.

The 2024 HP Pavilion Laptop 16 is one of the best personal computers for multitasking and consuming content. Presidents' Day sales are upon us and this Pavilion series laptop is heavily discounted to a ridiculously low price.

Act now to nab the HP Pavilion Laptop 16 for just $599 during HP's Presidents' Day sale. Previously $1,099, that's a staggering $500 in savings and one of the best Presidents' Day laptop deals of the day.

Browse: HP's Presidents' Day sale

This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for this particular Pavilion series laptop (model 16t-af000).

It's rare to see an Intel Core Ultra 7 laptop priced this cheap which makes it an incredible value for the money. Let's dive into the specs for context.

The HP Pavilion Laptop I'm highlighting packs a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel graphics, and 512GB SSD. No, that's not a typo, you're getting all that for just under $600.

For this astonishingly low price, the HP Pavilion 16 is a no-brainer if you're due for a new laptop.

Best HP Pavilion Laptop 16 deal