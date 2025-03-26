This epic Walmart Super Savings Week deal slashes $500 off the HP Envy Laptop 17

Walmart Super Savings Week slashes prices on top-rated HP laptops for creators and business pros. If your personal computer is in need of a spring refresh, here's a deal you might find of interest.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Envy Laptop 17 for $1,349 at Walmart. That's a massive $500 in savings and one of the best laptop deals of the new season. You may also buy it directly from HP for the same price.

The HP Envy Laptop 17 in this deal has a 17.3-inch 4K UHD display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core processor, 32GB of RAM with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. It's powered by Windows 11 Pro and featrures a 5MP IR camera for video calls and biometric security login support va Windows Hello login. This configuration is ideal for creators and business pros who looking for a laptop that can meet their workload.

While we didn't get to test it, the HP Envy Laptop 17 review rating from Walmart and HP customers averages 4 5 stars. Happy Envy Laptop 17 owners praise its fast booting SSD, gorgeous 4K display, and powerful performance. Others appreciate its lightweight design for its size which makes it travel-friendly.

Now $500 below retail, the HP Envy Laptop 17 is a wise choice if you prioritize an immersive 4K display, fast-boot up, poweful performance, and secure logins.

Today's best HP Envy Laptop 17 deal