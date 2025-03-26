This epic Walmart Super Savings Week deal slashes $500 off the HP Envy Laptop 17

Upgrade to the HP Envy Laptop 17 and save $500 during Super Savings Week

Silver HP Laptop with epic deal sticker against a blue gradient background.
HP Envy Laptop 17 is massively discounted at Walmart. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, HP)

Walmart Super Savings Week slashes prices on top-rated HP laptops for creators and business pros. If your personal computer is in need of a spring refresh, here's a deal you might find of interest.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Envy Laptop 17 for $1,349 at Walmart. That's a massive $500 in savings and one of the best laptop deals of the new season. You may also buy it directly from HP for the same price.

The HP Envy Laptop 17 in this deal has a 17.3-inch 4K UHD display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core processor, 32GB of RAM with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. It's powered by Windows 11 Pro and featrures a 5MP IR camera for video calls and biometric security login support va Windows Hello login. This configuration is ideal for creators and business pros who looking for a laptop that can meet their workload.

While we didn't get to test it, the HP Envy Laptop 17 review rating from Walmart and HP customers averages 4 5 stars. Happy Envy Laptop 17 owners praise its fast booting SSD, gorgeous 4K display, and powerful performance. Others appreciate its lightweight design for its size which makes it travel-friendly.

Now $500 below retail, the HP Envy Laptop 17 is a wise choice if you prioritize an immersive 4K display, fast-boot up, poweful performance, and secure logins.

Today's best HP Envy Laptop 17 deal

HP Envy Laptop 17
HP Envy Laptop 17 : was $1,849 now $1,349 at Walmart

The HP Envy Laptop 17 is $500 off for Walmart Super Savings Week.

Key specs: 17.3-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 400-nit IPS display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 32GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, HP Wide Vision 5MP IR camera, Windows 11 Pro, Ports: 2 Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate, 3 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, 1 SD media card reader, headphone/mic combo (Full Specs)

Release date: March 2024

Price check: HP $1,349

Price history: This is the lowest price I could find for this particular model HP Envy Laptop 17.

Reviews: We didn't get to review this laptop, however, we have prior experience reivewing the HP Envy series. They generally offer solid performance, a comfortable typing experience and a sleek, attractive design.

Buy it if: You're a student, creative, or remote worker in need of a powerful laptop for multasking, editing large photos and videos, and gaming.

Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for basic tasks like creating documents, emailing, and web browsing. Visit our best laptops in 2025 buying guide to find a personal computer that suits your use case.

View Deal
