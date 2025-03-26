This epic Walmart Super Savings Week deal slashes $500 off the HP Envy Laptop 17
Upgrade to the HP Envy Laptop 17 and save $500 during Super Savings Week
Walmart Super Savings Week slashes prices on top-rated HP laptops for creators and business pros. If your personal computer is in need of a spring refresh, here's a deal you might find of interest.
For a limited time, you can get the HP Envy Laptop 17 for $1,349 at Walmart. That's a massive $500 in savings and one of the best laptop deals of the new season. You may also buy it directly from HP for the same price.
Browse: Walmart Super Savings Week deals
The HP Envy Laptop 17 in this deal has a 17.3-inch 4K UHD display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core processor, 32GB of RAM with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. It's powered by Windows 11 Pro and featrures a 5MP IR camera for video calls and biometric security login support va Windows Hello login. This configuration is ideal for creators and business pros who looking for a laptop that can meet their workload.
While we didn't get to test it, the HP Envy Laptop 17 review rating from Walmart and HP customers averages 4 5 stars. Happy Envy Laptop 17 owners praise its fast booting SSD, gorgeous 4K display, and powerful performance. Others appreciate its lightweight design for its size which makes it travel-friendly.
Now $500 below retail, the HP Envy Laptop 17 is a wise choice if you prioritize an immersive 4K display, fast-boot up, poweful performance, and secure logins.
Today's best HP Envy Laptop 17 deal
The HP Envy Laptop 17 is $500 off for Walmart Super Savings Week.
Key specs: 17.3-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 400-nit IPS display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 32GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, HP Wide Vision 5MP IR camera, Windows 11 Pro, Ports: 2 Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate, 3 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, 1 SD media card reader, headphone/mic combo (Full Specs)
Release date: March 2024
Price check: HP $1,349
Price history: This is the lowest price I could find for this particular model HP Envy Laptop 17.
Reviews: We didn't get to review this laptop, however, we have prior experience reivewing the HP Envy series. They generally offer solid performance, a comfortable typing experience and a sleek, attractive design.
Buy it if: You're a student, creative, or remote worker in need of a powerful laptop for multasking, editing large photos and videos, and gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for basic tasks like creating documents, emailing, and web browsing. Visit our best laptops in 2025 buying guide to find a personal computer that suits your use case.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Lenovo continues to prove that every other touchpad is inferior with its new ThinkPad
The Mac Mini desktop PC is the hipster's choice for best PC. And it's on sale.