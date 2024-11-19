The MSI Prestige AI Evo is at its Black Friday price, save $200 on this Laptop Mag Editor's Choice powerhouse

Many Black Friday sales have already started as we count down the days to Black Friday, November 29. In some instances, you can find the best Black Friday laptop deals from the source, and here's a perfect example.

Currently, the MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo is on sale $1,099 for MSI's early Black Friday sale. Traditionally priced at $1,299, that's a significant savings of $200 and the lowest price ever for this MSI creator laptop.

The MSI Prestige 13 is one of the best laptops for creators. Ideal for video editing, photo editing and CAD design. it packs a 13.3-inch QHD+ (2880 x 1800) OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU alongside 16GB RAM and Intel Arc Graphics.

We tested the MSI Prestige AI Evo series and our reviewer called it a "badass, elegant, do-it-all business beast".

In our 16-inch MSI Prestige AI Evo review, we were floored by its breathtaking OLED display, excellent performance and AI-tuned camera and mic array. Though we thought its speakers could be a little more booming, we appreciate its sturdy yet lightweight build. We gave the MSI Prestige AI Evo and overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

In our lab's Geekbench 6.1 overall performance test, the Prestige 16 notched a high score of 13,310. This beats the mainstream laptop average of 9,006 and surpasses that of the M3 MacBook Pro 14 (12,024). Although it falls slightly short of the latest M4 MacBook Pro 14 ( 15,114), it's a formidable contender.

With a weight of a mere 2.2 pounds and 0.7 inches thin, this 13-inch MSI Prestige is super portable. It easily fits into any laptop backpack or case for times when you want to take your creativity to go.

At $200 off, the MSI Prestige AI Evo is at its Black Friday price and a wise choice if you're want a solid MacBook Pro alternative for video editing and CAD work.

Best MSI Prestige Black Friday deal

MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo: was $1,299 now $1,099 at msi.com Features: 13.3-inch QHD+ (2880 x 1800) OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB-A 3.2, Wi-Fi 7, Windows 11 Pro Release date: December 2023 Price history: This is the MSI Prestige 13's lowest price to date. Price comparison: Amazon $1,109 | Best Buy $1,199 Buy it if: You want a portable powerhouse for video editing, touching up photos, and CAD work. Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for AAA gaming at high refresh rates. Or if you want a laptop solely for basic use like creating docs, browsing the web or streaming videos on Netflix or YouTube.