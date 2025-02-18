Save $700 on the LG gram SuperSlim, Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning ultraportable laptop
Best Buy knocks $700 off the excellent LG gram SuperSlim in this extended Presidents' Day laptop deal.
The 2025 LG gram series is anticipated to arrive this spring packing Intel Arrow Lake (Core Ultra Series 2) chips. Savvy bargain shoppers know that now is an opportune time to nab last year's Core Ultra Series 1-charged LG gram SuperSlim for the cheap.
Currently, the LG SuperSlim with Intel Ultra Core 7 CPU is on sale for $899 at Best Buy. Previously priced at $1,599, that's $700 off and one of the best laptop deals available right now. Just $3 shy of its all-time low price, this deal was so popular that it hit out-of-stock status at LG.
I track laptop deals for a living and this is one of the best I've seen since the start of the year.
Browse: Best Buy's entire sale
Whether you're a student, remote worker, or traveling professional, the LG gram SuperSlim is one of the best laptops to buy. Weighing in at 2.18 pounds and a mere 0.5 inches thin, it's one of the more portable laptops out there, next to the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED.
In our review of the previous-gen 2023 LG gram SuperSlim, we loved it so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Our review unit had a 13th Gen Intel i7 CPU whereas the 2024 gram Superslim packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip. Expect the laptop in this deal to be just as impressive as its predecessor if not better thanks to its upgraded hardware.
At just 0.5 inches svelte, and 2.18 pounds, it's an ultra-thin, portable laptop with rival-beating performance, great battery life, and a crisp, vivid display.
Today's best LG gram SuperSlim deal
Overview
Save $700 on the LG gram SuperSlim laptop with Intel Core Ultra 7 processing power.
Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 400-nit OLED display, Evo Edition Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 512GB SSD, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1 x DisplayPort port, Windows 11 Home
Release date: July 2024
Price check: LG $899 (sold out) | Amazon $1,180 (via seller)
Price history: Just $3 shy of its all-time low price of $897 on Amazon during the holidays, this is one of the best deals I've seen on this LG gram SuperSlim.
Reviews: In our review of the 2023 model LG gram SuperSlim, we found it so impressive that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Our review unit had a 13th Gen Intel i7 processor and the 2024 refresh in this deal packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip. At just 0.5 inches svelte, and 2.18 pounds, it's an ultra-thin, portable laptop with rival-beating performance, great battery life, and a crisp, vivid display.
Buy if: Portability, powerful computing, and an OLED display are important to you.
Don't buy if: You prefer a springy keyboard, over a shallow design.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
TSMC reportedly eyes Intel's manufacturing plants following Trump's tariff threat, but not everybody is happy about it
The M5 MacBook Pro is coming sooner than you think, but not soon enough