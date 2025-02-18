Save $700 on the LG gram SuperSlim, Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning ultraportable laptop

The 2025 LG gram series is anticipated to arrive this spring packing Intel Arrow Lake (Core Ultra Series 2) chips. Savvy bargain shoppers know that now is an opportune time to nab last year's Core Ultra Series 1-charged LG gram SuperSlim for the cheap.

Currently, the LG SuperSlim with Intel Ultra Core 7 CPU is on sale for $899 at Best Buy. Previously priced at $1,599, that's $700 off and one of the best laptop deals available right now. Just $3 shy of its all-time low price, this deal was so popular that it hit out-of-stock status at LG.

I track laptop deals for a living and this is one of the best I've seen since the start of the year.

Whether you're a student, remote worker, or traveling professional, the LG gram SuperSlim is one of the best laptops to buy. Weighing in at 2.18 pounds and a mere 0.5 inches thin, it's one of the more portable laptops out there, next to the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED.

In our review of the previous-gen 2023 LG gram SuperSlim, we loved it so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Our review unit had a 13th Gen Intel i7 CPU whereas the 2024 gram Superslim packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip. Expect the laptop in this deal to be just as impressive as its predecessor if not better thanks to its upgraded hardware.

At just 0.5 inches svelte, and 2.18 pounds, it's an ultra-thin, portable laptop with rival-beating performance, great battery life, and a crisp, vivid display.

Today's best LG gram SuperSlim deal