Save $400 on the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning Asus Zenbook S 14

The Asus Zenbook S 14 is an Editor's Choice Award-winning Windows laptop here are Laptop Mag. Launched in September 2024, it's not even a year old yet and is one of the best laptops you'll ever own.

Among today's top Best Buy Tech Fest deals, I found massive savings on the fantastic Zenbook S 14.

Right now, you can get the Asus Zenbook S 14 for $999 at Best Buy. It normally costs $1,399, so you're saving $400 on our beloved Asus laptop. This marks a new all-time low price for this Zenbook S (model: UX5406SA-S14.U71TB).

I track laptop deals daily and this is one of the best I've seen in this first quarter of 2025.

Browse: Best Buy's Tech Fest

Our experts test hundreds of laptops each year and the Asus Zebook S 14 is one of the best laptops to launch in 2024.

In our Asus Zenbook S 14 review, our expert said it's a near-perfect ultraportable and rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. It earned our Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award for its responsive performance, vivid display, and fast SSD. Just about the only gripe they had with it was its mushy keyboard. It makes up for it with its powerful audio and nearly 114-hourbattery life.

Performance-wise, the Asus Zenbook S 14 tackled just about everything we threw at it. Even when our reviewer overwhelmed it with fifty-leven Chrome tabs, alongside Photoshop, Steam, and Intel's AI Playground running in the background, the the Zenbook S didn't so much as stutter.

In our Laptop Mag Battery Test, we set the Zenbook S 14's display brightness to 150 nits and had it continuously browse the web over WiFi. It tapped out at nearly 14 hours which is pretty impressive for a laptop.

In a nutshell, the Asus Zenbook S 14 is a solid choice if you're shopping around for a new laptop this spring. Especially at this heavily discounted price.

Best Buy's Tech Fest ends March 23.

Today's best Asus Zenbook S 14 deal