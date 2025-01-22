Our beloved Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x hits lowest price ever in huge Copilot+ PC sale — save $450
Best Buy takes $450 off the excellent Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x in this limited-time laptop deal.
The 2024 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC earned our Editor's Choice Award for its MacBook Air M3-rivaling performance, crisp OLED display, and impressive 15-hour battery life. If you're due for a new laptop, here's where to snag our beloved Lenovo Copilot+ PC for less.
For a limited time, you can get the best-selling Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x for just $749 at Best Buy. It normally costs $1,199, so that's a massive savings of $450. This marks the lowest price ever for this base model Yoga Slim 7x.
Browse: Best Buy's entire Copilot+ PC sale
By comparison, it undercuts Lenovo's current direct price for this same configuration by $270. I track sales for a living and this is one of the best laptop deals I've seen since the start of the year.
In our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review, we found its powerful multi-core performance, 14-hour battery life, and sharp OLED display impressive. We wish it was more gamer-friendly, the Yoga Slim 7x is a solid productivity buddy.
To give you an idea of its task-handling prowess, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x notched a score of 13,750 on the Geekbench 6 performance tests multi-core benchmark. It crushes the Geekbench 6 multi-core average of 9,595 for premium laptops and bests the M3 MacBook Air’s score of 12,087. With Lenovo's laptop putting up numbers like this, Apple should be worried.
At $450 off, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is an excellent value and one of the best sub-$800 MacBook alternatives out there. It's a sensible choice if powerful performance, a stunning OLED display, and long battery life are important to you.
Today's best Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x deal
Overview:
Best Buy is slashing a massive $450 off the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC.
Features: 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 1000-nit 90Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: June 2024
Price history: This is the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x's lowest price ever.
Price comparison: Lenovo $1,019
Reviews: In our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review, we called it a great all-around laptop for students and professionals. It's a satisfying introduction to Copilot+ PCs.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a portable laptop with solid performance for school or remote work.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop primarily for gaming and other graphics-demanding tasks like heavy video editing and 3D rendering.
More from Laptop Mag
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.