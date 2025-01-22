Our beloved Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x hits lowest price ever in huge Copilot+ PC sale — save $450

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x just hit its lowest price ever.

The 2024 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC earned our Editor's Choice Award for its MacBook Air M3-rivaling performance, crisp OLED display, and impressive 15-hour battery life. If you're due for a new laptop, here's where to snag our beloved Lenovo Copilot+ PC for less.

For a limited time, you can get the best-selling Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x for just $749 at Best Buy. It normally costs $1,199, so that's a massive savings of $450. This marks the lowest price ever for this base model Yoga Slim 7x.

Browse: Best Buy's entire Copilot+ PC sale

By comparison, it undercuts Lenovo's current direct price for this same configuration by $270. I track sales for a living and this is one of the best laptop deals I've seen since the start of the year.

In our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review, we found its powerful multi-core performance, 14-hour battery life, and sharp OLED display impressive. We wish it was more gamer-friendly, the Yoga Slim 7x is a solid productivity buddy.

To give you an idea of its task-handling prowess, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x notched a score of 13,750 on the Geekbench 6 performance tests multi-core benchmark. It crushes the Geekbench 6 multi-core average of 9,595 for premium laptops and bests the M3 MacBook Air’s score of 12,087. With Lenovo's laptop putting up numbers like this, Apple should be worried.

At $450 off, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is an excellent value and one of the best sub-$800 MacBook alternatives out there. It's a sensible choice if powerful performance, a stunning OLED display, and long battery life are important to you.

Today's best Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x deal

Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $749 at Best Buy Overview: Best Buy is slashing a massive $450 off the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC. Features: 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 1000-nit 90Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home Release Date: June 2024 Price history: This is the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x's lowest price ever. Price comparison: Lenovo $1,019 Reviews: In our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review, we called it a great all-around laptop for students and professionals. It's a satisfying introduction to Copilot+ PCs. Laptop Mag: ★★★★ Buy it if: You want a portable laptop with solid performance for school or remote work. Don't buy it if: You want a laptop primarily for gaming and other graphics-demanding tasks like heavy video editing and 3D rendering.