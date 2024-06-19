Who needs an AI MacBook? 9 Copilot+ Laptop AI PCs you can buy right now

Copilot+ PCs are finally here, folks. If you're in the market for a new Windows laptop, it should absolutely be a Copilot+ PC.

Right now, Copilot+ PCs are equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Series chips, the only chips available for Windows that are capable of up to 45 TOPS of NPU performance. Intel and AMD are working on chips for Copilot+ PCs as well, but currently, this market is dominated by Qualcomm.

These advanced AI laptops offer extended battery life that finally rivals that of MacBooks, more RAM for smoother multitasking, and an incredibly powerful processor that can handle demanding tasks, AI and otherwise, with ease.

We've rounded up the best Copilot+ PCs you can buy, many of which are available to purchase right now if you just can't wait to upgrade your laptop.

ASUS Vivobook S 15

(Image credit: Asus)

The Vivobook S15 is one of Asus' first Copilot+ PCs, and it sports Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 chipset, which features 12 cores, a max multithread frequency of 3.4GHz, an Adreno GPU with 3.8 TFLOPs, and 45 TOPS of AI processing power via its NPU.

You can buy the Asus Vivobook S15 for $1,299 on Amazon. This configuration comes with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a gorgeous 15.6-inch 3K (2880 x 1620) 120Hz OLED display.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge

(Image credit: Samsung)

Grab Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge starting at $1,349 from Best Buy. The cheaper 14-inch model features 512GB of SSD storage, while the 16-inch model for $1,749 offers 1TB of SSD storage.

Both models are equipped with a stunning AMOLED display, 16GB of RAM, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 chipset, which features 12 cores, a max multithread frequency of 3.4GHz, a 3.8-TFLOP Adreno GPU, and 45 TOPs of NPU processing power.

Acer Swift 14 AI

(Image credit: Acer)

According to Acer, the Swift 14 AI (SF14-11) will be available in North America as soon as July, starting at $1,099.

The Acer Swift 14 AI will be equipped with a 14.5-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS display, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and up to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 processor, which features 12 cores, a 3.4GHz max multithread frequency, an Adreno GPU with 3.8 TFLOPs, and 45 TOPS of AI processing power.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft's new Surface Laptop starts at $999 for the 13.8-inch variant, equipped with either Qualcomm's 12-core Snapdragon X Elite or 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chipset. The larger 15-inch Surface Laptop starts at $1,299 and can only be paired with the Snapdragon X Elite chip.

Both laptops offer up to 64GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and HDR touchscreen displays.

DELL XPS 13

(Image credit: Dell)

You can buy Dell's XPS 13 at $1,299 directly from the Dell website. This Copilot+ PC features Qualcomm's 12-core Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80-100) with up to 3.4GHz max multithread frequency, 3.8 TFLOPs of Adreno GPU performance, and 45 TOPS of NPU AI processing power.

The laptop can also be equipped with up to 64GB of RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and up to a 13.4-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 60Hz, OLED display.

DELL Inspiron 14 Plus

(Image credit: Dell)

You can buy the mid-range Inspiron 14 Plus for $1,099 from the Dell website. This relatively affordable Copilot+ PC sports Qualcomm's 10-core Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-64-100) chipset, which offers a 3.4GHz max multithread frequency, up to 3.8 TFLOPs of Adreno GPU performance, and up to 45 TOPS of AI processing power.

This particular configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch QHD+ display.

HP OmniBook X 14

(Image credit: HP)

The HP OmniBook X14 is available for $1,199 now from Best Buy, and it's equipped with Qualcomm's 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chipset (X1E-78-100) that's capable of 3.4Hz max multithread frequency, 3.8 TFLOPS of Adreno GPU performance, and 45 TOPS of AI processing power.

Additionally, this Copilot+ PC sports a 14-inch, 2240 x 1400-pixel display, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Microsoft Surface Pro

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Snag the Surface Pro starting at $999 directly from Microsoft right now. At $999, the Surface Pro features an LCD display, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and Qualcomm's slightly less powerful 10-core Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-64-100) with a max multithread frequency of 3.4GHz, Adreno GPU performance up to 3.8 TFLOPs, and up to 45 TOPS of NPU performance.

Starting at $1,499, the Surface Pro will feature an OLED display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and Qualcomm's 12-core Snapdragon X Elite with the same performance limits mentioned above.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is available for $1,199 right now at Best Buy. It comes with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, a 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) OLED display, and of course, Qualcomm's 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chipset.

This Copilot+ PC features the X1E-78-100 variant of the Snapdragon X Elite, which offers up to 3.4GHz max multithread frequency, 3.8 TFLOPS of Adreno GPU performance, and up to 45 TOPS of AI processing power via its NPU.

Outlook

These 9 Copilot+ PCs are just the beginning of the 'era of AI' for Windows PCs. Right now, all AI PCs are equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Series chips, but we'll start seeing Copilot+ PCs featuring chips from Intel and AMD later this year. As more Copilot+ PCs hit the market, we'll be sure to update this list.