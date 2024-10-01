Copilot's new voice feature gives Microsoft's AI a huge upgrade

News
By
published

Microsoft says it's creating an "AI companion for everyone"

Microsoft Copilot key on a Microsoft Surface Laptop keyboard.
(Image credit: Rael Hornby / Laptop Mag)

The Copilot updates are starting to pile up. Microsoft announced a refreshed Copilot with brand-new features that just might make you choose Copilot over competitors like Gemini.

Mustafa Suleyman, Executive VP and CEO of Microsoft AI, says this improved Copilot "will be there for you, in your corner, by your side and always strongly aligned with your interests." 

First up, there's the Copilot Daily feature. This tool compiles local weather info and news pulled from authorized sources, like Reuters, Axel Springer, Hearst Magazine, and Financial Times, and reads it out to you when you're ready to start your day. Over time, Copilot Daily will gain more customization and the ability to call out personal reminders.

Then, Copilot Discover is a great tool for AI newbies. This feature guides new users on how to best use Microsoft's AI companion, "customized based on your interactions with other Microsoft services."

This new update also brings Copilot to Microsoft Edge as a built-in tool. By typing @copilot into the address bar, you'll be able to get answers to your questions, rewrite a tough sentence, or summarize an article you're reading.

All these newly added Copilot features are great, but they pale in comparison to the feature I'm most excited for: Copilot Voice.

Copilot Voice is what Microsoft's AI really needed

I think Copilot Voice is easily the most useful feature to be added in Microsoft's recent update. And if you're not convinced, just listen to Copilot Voice in action below.

Copilot Voice - YouTube Copilot Voice - YouTube
Watch On

Similar to Apple's improved Siri, you can speak to Copilot with a breezy, conversational tone and it'll understand you perfectly. You can even interrupt the AI while it's giving an answer if you're short on time, and it'll instantly start listening to you again.

Copilot hilariously even threw in an "um" and a "like" in its responses to the sample questions used in the example video. While these filler words might not be the mark of a top-notch conversationalist, it helps the AI feel familiar and more human-like.

In addition to the AI voice used in the video, there are three alternate voices to choose from right now. You can use Copilot to answer questions, brainstorm vacation ideas, get tips to improve your mood, and more.

Microsoft says the refreshed Copilot experience is rolling out today in Windows, as well as iOS, Android, and at copilot.microsoft.com. And soon, you'll find Copilot in WhatsApp and generative search features in Bing.

And if you want to try out even more Copilot skills, you can do so through Copilot Labs. Two features you can test right now include Copilot Vision and Think Deeper. Copilot Vision lets the AI see what you're looking at on your screen for more context, and Think Deeper helps Copilot answer more complex questions and comparisons. 

Sarah Chaney