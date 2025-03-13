Apple's newly released M4 MacBook Air gets a $50 price slash at Amazon
Save $50 on the M4 MacBook Air at checkout via Amazon's on-page coupon.
Apple's M4 MacBook Air is one of the best laptops to launch in 2025. It improves the series with a new 10-core CPU, up to 32GB of RAM, and a starting price that's $100 less than the M3 MacBook Air was at launch.
Now available for purchase as of yesterday, the M4 MacBook Air is seeing a first-time discount.
For a limited time, you can get the M4 MacBook Air for just $949 at Amazon via an on-page coupon. It usually costs $999, so that's $50 in savings and the lowest price ever for Apple's latest laptop.
I track MacBook deals for a living, and this is the best available for this new release. Best Buy has it for the same price but the catch is, it's only for My Best Buy Total members.
In our M4 MacBook Air review, we liked its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test. We also praised its superior webcam and new lower price point, rating it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars.
It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for most people.
At $50 off, the just-released M4 MacBook Air is $150 cheaper than the previous-gen M3 MacBook Air's launch price. It's a solid choice if you're shopping around for a capable laptop.
Today's best M4 MacBook Air deal
Overview
Save $50 on the M4 MacBook Air 13 built for Apple Intelligence at Amazon. Apple's new MacBook Air upgrades the series with a new M4 10-core processor, RAM options of up to 32GB, and a cheaper price point.
Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS
Release date: March 12, 2025
Price check: Best Buy $949 w/ membership
Price history: This is a first-time discount and the M4 MacBook Air's lowest price ever.
Reviews: In our 13-inch M4 MacBook Air review, we praise its excellent performance, 15+ hour battery life, and bright Liquid Retina Display. We also liked its superior webcam and new lower price than the M3 MacBook Air.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a capable, slim, lightweight laptop with long battery life. The M4 MacBook Air is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for general use. Browse our best laptops in 2025 buying guide for more options.
