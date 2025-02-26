Act fast to save $450 on this Asus ROG Strix G17 RTX 4070 gaming laptop with 240Hz display

The Asus ROG Strix G17 with RTX 4070 graphics and 240Hz refresh rate display is at a stellar price. If you're shopping around for a sub-$1,300 gaming laptop, you'll want to make haste to score this epic deal.

Through February 28, you can get the Asus ROG Strix G17 with RTX 4070 GPU for $1,299 from B&H. Previously, it was $1,749, a staggering $450 in savings and the lowest price I've ever seen for this 240Hz gaming laptop.

It's one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen outside of Black Friday.

By comparison, it undercuts Amazon's current price by a whopping $1,150 and is $500 cheaper than Newegg's current price for the same laptop.

Our Asus ROG Strix G17 review rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent productivity metrics, solid gaming performance, and crisp, clear speakers. While we wish it had better battery life, the ROG Stix G17's high performance makes up for its shortcomings. This won't be an issue if you primarily keep your laptop stationary.

Now $450 off, the Asus ROG Strix G17 is a no-brainer if you prioritize a 240Hz display, and incredible power in a laptop.

Today's best Asus ROG Strix G17 deal