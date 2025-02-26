Act fast to save $450 on this Asus ROG Strix G17 RTX 4070 gaming laptop with 240Hz display
Save $450 on the RTX 4070 Asus ROG Strix G17 with 240Hz refresh rate display.
The Asus ROG Strix G17 with RTX 4070 graphics and 240Hz refresh rate display is at a stellar price. If you're shopping around for a sub-$1,300 gaming laptop, you'll want to make haste to score this epic deal.
Through February 28, you can get the Asus ROG Strix G17 with RTX 4070 GPU for $1,299 from B&H. Previously, it was $1,749, a staggering $450 in savings and the lowest price I've ever seen for this 240Hz gaming laptop.
It's one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen outside of Black Friday.
By comparison, it undercuts Amazon's current price by a whopping $1,150 and is $500 cheaper than Newegg's current price for the same laptop.
Our Asus ROG Strix G17 review rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent productivity metrics, solid gaming performance, and crisp, clear speakers. While we wish it had better battery life, the ROG Stix G17's high performance makes up for its shortcomings. This won't be an issue if you primarily keep your laptop stationary.
Now $450 off, the Asus ROG Strix G17 is a no-brainer if you prioritize a 240Hz display, and incredible power in a laptop.
Today's best Asus ROG Strix G17 deal
Overview:
Save $450 on the AMD Ryzen 9-charged Asus ROG Strix G17 with RTX 4070 (model G713PI-DB94).
Features: 17.3-inch Full HD+ (2560 x 1440) 240Hz IPS anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, G-Sync compatible, Windows 11 Home
Launch date: April 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this model of the Asus ROG Strix G17 (G713PI-DB94)
Price check: Newegg $1,799| Amazon $2,449 (see all buying options)
Reviews: In our Asus ROG Strix G17 review, we were impressed by its excellent productivity metrics, solid gaming performance, and crisp, clear speakers. We gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating, deducting points for its short battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a big-screen gaming-specific laptop with customizable RGB lighting to play AAA games at high refresh rates.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop only for basic day-to-day tasks like emailing, internet browsing, and watching YouTube.
