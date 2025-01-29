5 epic RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals from Newegg's 24th Anniversary Sale— save up to $600
Score up to $600 in savings with my favorite RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals from Newegg.
Newegg's 24 Anniversary sale continues to slash prices on gaming laptops, PC components, and peripherals. It's a great time to be a gamer as various configuration RTX 4060 gaming laptops are now up to $600 off.
One standout deal reduces the fantastic Acer Predator Helios 16 with RTX 4060 graphics to $1,049 ($600 off). In our Acer Predator Helios 16 review, we gave it our Editor's Choice Award for impressing us with its bright, colorful display, superb processing performance, and RTX 40-series graphics power.
If you're within an $800 spending budget, this next deal is for you.
For a limited time, score a whopping $410 in savings on the MSI Thin A15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop at Newegg via rebate. That's $210 off outright and you'll get a $200 refund when you follow Newegg's step-by-step mail-in rebate instructions.
Although we didn't test this one, based on our experience testing MSI laptops for year, we find they deliver powerful graphics and overall performance.
And that's just two of the best RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals available at Newegg this week. Here are all 5 of my favorite deals:
Best RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals at Newegg
The Laptop Mag' Editor's Choice Award-winning Acer Predator Helios 16 RTX 4060 gaming laptop is heavily discounted by $600. In our Acer Predator Helios 16 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars, praising its bright, colorful display, superb processing performance, and RTX 40-series graphics power.
Key specs: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display, 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $210 on the MSI Thin A15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop at Newegg. Plus, save an extra $200 via mail-in rebate which drops its price to $789. To claim your cash back rebate, follow Newegg's step-by-step instructions. Though our expert reviewers didn't review this exact laptop, based on previous findings testing other MSI laptops, they deliver powerful graphics and overall performance.
Key features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 8-core CPU, GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Newegg's 24th Anniversary sale takes $250 off the Gigabyte G6X 9KG 16 RTX 4060 gaming laptop. In our Gigabyte G6X 16 review, we liked its bright display as well as its strong performance and graphics.
Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, Intel i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD
This gaming deal from Newegg knocks a whopping $550 off the MSI Stealth 14 Studio with RTX 4060 graphics. In our review we called the MSI Stealth 14 Studio a sleek punchy performer that packs potent specs into a tight, elegant frame with a subtle hint of style that is perfect for home and office.
Key specs: 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, Inetl Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB RAM, Windows 11 Pro
Save a staggering $570 on the MSI Raider GE68HX RTX 4060 gaming laptop at Newegg. This deal includes a free full game download of Assassin’s Creed Shadows and free 6-month UBISOFT+ Classics subscription. Featuring cutting-edge tech and matrix lighting aesthetics, the Raider GE rivals today's best gaming laptops.
Key specs: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 144Hz mini-LED, Intel Core i9-13950HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows Home 11
