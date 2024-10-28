Early Lenovo Black Friday sale knocks $300 off the dual-screen Lenovo Yoga Book 9i
Black Friday 2024 is technically on Nov. 29, yet Lenovo is skipping ahead and holding a Cyber Savings Event now. For a limited time, you can score early holiday discounts on Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 laptops including its top-rated dual-screen masterpiece, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i.
Right now, the 2024 Lenovo Yoga Book 9i starts from $1,683 via coupon, "YOGABOOKBLITZ". The 512GB SSD base model Yoga Book 9i typically starts at $1,980, so that's $297 in savings. This is the lowest price I've seen for this dual-screen laptop and one of the best Black Friday deals you can snag early. For $30 more, you can get the 1TB Yoga Book 9i for $1,708 ($302 off).
Browse: Lenovo's entire Cyber Savings Event
If you're looking for a means of maximizing your productivity, the Yoga Book 9i is the dual-display laptop you want. It has a smooth and sturdy hinge that makes it switching between laptop, tablet, and dual-screen modes effortless.
In our hands-on Yoga Book 9i review, we were impressed by its stunning dual OLED displays, sturdy, elegant design, and fast, buttery-smooth performance.
In one test, the Yoga Book 9i simultaneously juggled multiple tasks with no signs of slowing down. We bombarded it with demanding applications, including multimedia editing and spreadsheet work, and it stayed responsive and smooth.
Even when our reviewer opened 40 Google Chrome tabs, seven of which were playing YouTube videos, the Yoga Book 9i's performance never wavered.
In a nutshell, the Yoga Book 9i is a wise choice if versatility, performance, and portability are what you're after in a laptop.
Today's best Lenovo Book deal
Overview:
You can save $297 on the latest Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Gen 9 for a limited time. Appley coupon, "YOGABOOKBLITZ" to drops its price at checkout. This deal includes 2 free months of Adobe Creative Cloud (valued at $120) and a free 3 month membership of Xbox PC Game Pass (valued at $60).
Features: (Base model) 13.3-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit OLED touchscreen, includes Lenovo Digital Pen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated graphics, 512GB SSD, 5MP RGB+IR with dual array microphone, (Gen 3), Windows 11 Home
Release Date: April 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i.
Price comparison: Walmart $1,999 (1TB) | Best Buy $1,999 (1TB)
Reviews consensus:
Laptop Mag: Hands-on | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're a multitasker who could use an extra display to help you breeze through your workload.
Don't buy it if: One laptop display is enough for your use case. See our best laptops of 2024 recommendations for a personal computer that better suits for your needs.
More from Laptop Mag
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.