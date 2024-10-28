Early Lenovo Black Friday sale knocks $300 off the dual-screen Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

Black Friday 2024 is technically on Nov. 29, yet Lenovo is skipping ahead and holding a Cyber Savings Event now. For a limited time, you can score early holiday discounts on Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 laptops including its top-rated dual-screen masterpiece, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i.

Right now, the 2024 Lenovo Yoga Book 9i starts from $1,683 via coupon, "YOGABOOKBLITZ". The 512GB SSD base model Yoga Book 9i typically starts at $1,980, so that's $297 in savings. This is the lowest price I've seen for this dual-screen laptop and one of the best Black Friday deals you can snag early. For $30 more, you can get the 1TB Yoga Book 9i for $1,708 ($302 off).

Browse: Lenovo's entire Cyber Savings Event

If you're looking for a means of maximizing your productivity, the Yoga Book 9i is the dual-display laptop you want. It has a smooth and sturdy hinge that makes it switching between laptop, tablet, and dual-screen modes effortless.

In our hands-on Yoga Book 9i review, we were impressed by its stunning dual OLED displays, sturdy, elegant design, and fast, buttery-smooth performance.

In one test, the Yoga Book 9i simultaneously juggled multiple tasks with no signs of slowing down. We bombarded it with demanding applications, including multimedia editing and spreadsheet work, and it stayed responsive and smooth.

Even when our reviewer opened 40 Google Chrome tabs, seven of which were playing YouTube videos, the Yoga Book 9i's performance never wavered.

In a nutshell, the Yoga Book 9i is a wise choice if versatility, performance, and portability are what you're after in a laptop.

Today's best Lenovo Book deal

More from Laptop Mag