Early Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal knocks $300 off one of Laptop Mag's favorite all-around laptops
Save $300 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 15 laptop
Dell Black Friday deals start now in the PC maker's early holiday savings event. This week, you can save up to $600 on several configuration Dell XPS laptops for students and traveling professionals.
One deal I recommend knocks hundreds off one of our favorite all-around laptops. The Editor's Choice Dell XPS 15 is down to just $999 during Dell's early holiday sale. It typically retails for $1,300 — so that's a hefty $300 Black Friday-worthy discount.
This marks a new all-time low price for this Intel i7-powered Dell XPS 15 laptop. It's also one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals you can grab before the actual day on Nov. 29.
In our Dell XPS 15 review, we found it offers best-in-class power for creators, students, and business pros. We were so impressed by its elegant design and solid overall performance that we gave it our esteemed Editor's Choice.
If you're shopping for an all-around laptop under $1,000, the Dell XPS 15 is a fine choice — especially now at this stellar price. Browse Dell's entire sale and our Black Friday 2024 deals hub for more early holiday discounts.
Best early Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal
Dell XPS Black Friday deals start now with $300 off the Dell XPS 15 (9530).
Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 500-nit display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home
Release date: May 2023
Price check: Amazon $1,285
Price history: This marks the lowest price to date for this Dell XPS 15 laptop configuration.
Review: We rated the Dell XPS 15 a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its slick, elegant design, vivid display, and excellent audio. Offering great overall and gaming performance, the Dell XPS 15 is the Editor's Choice all-around laptop.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a powerful, premium-built laptop for multitasking, light video editing, and casual gaming.
Don't buy if: You want a personal computer for playing games at high frame rates or handling heavy video editing and graphics.
For additional options, browse our best laptop deals and best gaming laptop deals recommendations.
More from Laptop Mag
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.