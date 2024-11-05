Early Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal knocks $300 off one of Laptop Mag's favorite all-around laptops

Dell Black Friday deals start now in the PC maker's early holiday savings event. This week, you can save up to $600 on several configuration Dell XPS laptops for students and traveling professionals.

One deal I recommend knocks hundreds off one of our favorite all-around laptops. The Editor's Choice Dell XPS 15 is down to just $999 during Dell's early holiday sale. It typically retails for $1,300 — so that's a hefty $300 Black Friday-worthy discount.

This marks a new all-time low price for this Intel i7-powered Dell XPS 15 laptop. It's also one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals you can grab before the actual day on Nov. 29.

In our Dell XPS 15 review, we found it offers best-in-class power for creators, students, and business pros. We were so impressed by its elegant design and solid overall performance that we gave it our esteemed Editor's Choice.

If you're shopping for an all-around laptop under $1,000, the Dell XPS 15 is a fine choice — especially now at this stellar price. Browse Dell's entire sale and our Black Friday 2024 deals hub for more early holiday discounts.

Best early Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal