B&H is having a big end-of-year sale, save up to $400 on the MacBook Pro M3

It's mid-December and that time of year again when everything must go. B&H is currently having a big closeout sale on the M3 MacBook Pro series. Save up to $400 and get free next day delivery to ensure your order arrives before December 25.

For a limited time, you can get the M3 MacBook Pro 14 with 16GB of RAM for $1,399 from B&H. This pro-level Apple laptop normally costs $1,799, so you're saving $400.

This is the lowest price I could find for this configuration and one of the best MacBook deals of the year. By comparison, it undercuts Adorama's current price for the same laptop by $150.

It's also $50 cheaper than the entry model M4 MacBook Pro's current price.

Although it's been overshadowed by the 2024 M4 MacBook Pro, the 2023 M3 MacBook Pro is still one of the best laptops to buy as we head into 2025.

In our M3 MacBook Pro review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5-stars for its excellent overall performance and stunning design. We were also impressed by its battery life which lasted more than 17 hours during testing.

For most power-users, the 2023 MacBook Pro M3 packs plenty of oomph to get things done — and it's easier on the wallet. Especially at this heavily discounted price.

