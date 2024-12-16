B&H is having a big end-of-year sale, save up to $400 on the MacBook Pro M3
Pick up the latest MacBook Pro M3 starting at $1,399
It's mid-December and that time of year again when everything must go. B&H is currently having a big closeout sale on the M3 MacBook Pro series. Save up to $400 and get free next day delivery to ensure your order arrives before December 25.
For a limited time, you can get the M3 MacBook Pro 14 with 16GB of RAM for $1,399 from B&H. This pro-level Apple laptop normally costs $1,799, so you're saving $400.
This is the lowest price I could find for this configuration and one of the best MacBook deals of the year. By comparison, it undercuts Adorama's current price for the same laptop by $150.
It's also $50 cheaper than the entry model M4 MacBook Pro's current price.
Although it's been overshadowed by the 2024 M4 MacBook Pro, the 2023 M3 MacBook Pro is still one of the best laptops to buy as we head into 2025.
In our M3 MacBook Pro review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5-stars for its excellent overall performance and stunning design. We were also impressed by its battery life which lasted more than 17 hours during testing.
For most power-users, the 2023 MacBook Pro M3 packs plenty of oomph to get things done — and it's easier on the wallet. Especially at this heavily discounted price.
Today's best MacBook Pro M3 deal
Save $400 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 with 16GB of RAM.
Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
Launch date: Oct. 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price I could find for this M3 MacBook Pro configuration.
Price comparison: Adorama $1,549
Review consensus: The M3 MacBook Pro improves upon the M2 MacBook Pro series with Apple’s M3 chip. It delivers better overall and gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a laptop that can handle power-hungry productivity demands, video editing and gaming, while delivering long lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want a basic laptop to push documents and send emails or if it's out of your budget.
