The Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 just dropped $500 for Amazon's Black Friday sale

The LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 has never been cheaper

Amazon Black Friday Week offers hefty discounts on our favorite convertible laptops. The LG Gram 16 Pro 16 2-in-1 is one of our top 5.

As part of the sale, you can get the LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 for $1,099. That's a whopping $500 in savings and a new all-time price low for this convertible laptop.

This is one of the best Black Friday 2-in-1 laptop deals I've seen today.

The laptop in this deal runs on an AI-driven Intel Core Ultra 7 16-core CPU (Intel Evo Edition) alongside 16GB of RAM and has 1TB of storage. Alternatively, you can get the 512GB LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 model for $999 ($500 off).

In our LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 review, we gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its thin, lightweight design, gorgeous display, and solid performance. Our only complaint with it was the price, which is a non-factor now, thanks to this huge price break.

LG's Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 packs an immersive display, stylus support, and powerful processing and graphics performance into a flexible, portable design. If you want to streamline your workflow, create or stream content on the go, the LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 laptop should be your next daily driver.

LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 Black Friday deal

Black Friday deal LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1: was $1,599 now $1,099 at Amazon Overview: This Amazon Black Friday deal takes $500 off the LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 laptop. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 144Hz IPS touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 1TB of SSD storage, Windows 11 Home Release date: February 2024 Price check: LG $1,599 Price history: This deal marks a new all-time-low price for the LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 laptop. Reviews: In our LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 review, we were amazed by its remarkably thin, lightweight design, overall performance, and battery life, which came close to 11 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test. It's the Editor's Choice 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop. Laptop Mag: ★★★★ Buy it if: You want a touchscreen laptop that also functions as a tablet. The LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 is a jack of all trades, capable of handling everyday productivity, video editing, photo touch-ups, media streaming, and more. Don't buy it if: You don't need touchscreen or tablet functionality in a laptop.