We're Laptop Mag so of course this season's Black Friday 2-in-1 laptop deals are on our radar. Out of all the laptop's we've reviewed, the HP Spectre x360 is the best 2-in-1 laptop overall.

That's why I highly recommend you snag the HP Spectre x360 14 for $1,149 at Best Buy ($600 off). You'll see in our HP Spectre x360 14 rHP HP eview, we rated it 4.5 out of 5-stars based on its sleek design, stunning OLED display, excellent performance, and solid 11-hour battery life. We also found its bumpin' speakers and 4K webcam impressive.

The Spectre X360 on sale packs a 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core processor alongside 16GB RAM and Intel Arc graphics. HP design engineers gave it with top firing speakers, a fingerprint reader, and an HP Wide Vision 9MP IR camera with privacy shutter and dual array mics.

Powered by Windows 11 Home with secure logins with Windows Hello, the HP Spectre x360 is the Editor's Choice best 2-in-1 laptop. Period.

And that's just one of the best Black Friday 2-in-1 laptop deals available for inarguably the biggest shopping event of the year.

Black Friday is on Nov. 29 and early deals are afoot so it's never too early to save. For more of this season's best end-of-year discounts, browse our Black Friday deals hub.

7 best Black Friday 2-in-1 laptop deals you can get now

HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1: was $1,749 now $1,149 at Best Buy One of the best Black Friday 2-in-1 laptop deals slashes $600 off the fantastic HP Spectre x360 14. We reviewed the HP Spectre x360 14 and gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its sleek design, beautiful OLED display, and excellent performance. It's the Editor's Choice 2-in-1 laptop. Features: 14-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core Evo Edition CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, top firing speakers, fingerprint reader, HP Wide Vision 9MP IR camera with privacy shutter and dual array mics, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i: was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy Save $300 on the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 2-in-1. This deal includes 2 free months of Adobe Creative Cloud (valued at $120) and a free 3 month membership of Xbox PC Game Pass (valued at $60). Features: (Base model) 13.3-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit OLED touchscreen, includes Lenovo Digital Pen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated graphics, 1TB SSD, 5MP RGB+IR with dual array microphone, (Gen 3), Windows 11 Home

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1: was $1,149 now $799 at Dell Overview: Save $350 on the 2024 Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop (7640) with built-in AI. One of the best laptops for students, it's great for multitasking and offers long battery life. While we didn't get a chance to review this year's release, we have its predecessor. In our Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 review, it earned 4 out of 5 stars thanks to its premium design, strong performance, and bright display. It endured over 13 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test which entails continuous surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: was $499 now $369 at Best Buy Laptop Mag's belove Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is $130 off among today's best Black Friday Chromebook deals. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touchscreen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, ChromeOS

Black Friday deal HP Chromebook x360 Plus 14: was $629 now $399 at Best Buy Best Buy knocks $150 off the 2024 HP Chromebook x360 14 (14b-cd0023dx) for a limited time. It packs plenty of oomph for your day-to-day productivity into a slim, lightweight form factor. Its 360-degree hinge design makes it easy to go from laptop to tablet mode.



Features: 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS, microSD card reader, ChromeOS.

