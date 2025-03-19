Laptop Mag's beloved Lenovo Yoga 9i with Intel Core Ultra 7 just dropped $450

The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 9 is one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops.

If you're shopping around for a versatile 2-in-1 laptop, the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 9 is a sensible choice. One eye-popping Best Buy Tech Fest deal takes hundreds of a Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winner.

Right now, the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 9 is on sale for $999 for Best Buy's Tech Fest. This is a whopping $450 off its regular $1,449 sticker price and the biggest markdown I've ever seen on this convertible laptop.

As a deals expert who finds and shares laptop sales all year round, this is one of the best you get outside of the holidays.

If you're in the market for a 2-in-1 laptop, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is a wise choice. It's premium-built and features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and a tunning 2.8K OLED touchscreen.

In our Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 9 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award. This laptop packs solid Intel Ultra 7 performance, a gorgeous OLED display, and a thin, sturdy design.

To gauge its power, we ran the Lenovo Yoga 9i through our lab's Geekbench 6 overall performance test. It put up a multi-core score of 12,455 which surpasses the 10,297 category average. That's tech for this laptop can tackle just about any task you throw at it.

If you want a versatile, powerful personal computer that can morph from laptop to tablet to viewing mode, the Yoga 9i Gen 9 is highly recommended. Especially at this tempting deal price.

Today's best Lenovo Yoga 9i deal