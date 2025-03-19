Laptop Mag's beloved Lenovo Yoga 9i with Intel Core Ultra 7 just dropped $450
Save big on the excellent Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1
If you're shopping around for a versatile 2-in-1 laptop, the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 9 is a sensible choice. One eye-popping Best Buy Tech Fest deal takes hundreds of a Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winner.
Right now, the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 9 is on sale for $999 for Best Buy's Tech Fest. This is a whopping $450 off its regular $1,449 sticker price and the biggest markdown I've ever seen on this convertible laptop.
As a deals expert who finds and shares laptop sales all year round, this is one of the best you get outside of the holidays.
If you're in the market for a 2-in-1 laptop, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is a wise choice. It's premium-built and features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and a tunning 2.8K OLED touchscreen.
In our Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 9 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award. This laptop packs solid Intel Ultra 7 performance, a gorgeous OLED display, and a thin, sturdy design.
To gauge its power, we ran the Lenovo Yoga 9i through our lab's Geekbench 6 overall performance test. It put up a multi-core score of 12,455 which surpasses the 10,297 category average. That's tech for this laptop can tackle just about any task you throw at it.
If you want a versatile, powerful personal computer that can morph from laptop to tablet to viewing mode, the Yoga 9i Gen 9 is highly recommended. Especially at this tempting deal price.
Today's best Lenovo Yoga 9i deal
Save $450 on the excellent Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop with Lenovo Slim Pen and protective sleeve.
Key specs: 14-inch 2.8K OLED (2880 x 1800) 400-nit 120Hz touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080P IR Hybrid with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, 2 x Intel Thunderbolt 4.0, 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x USB-C 4 (full-function), headphones/mic combo jack, Windows 11 Home,
Release date: April 2024
Price history: This is the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 9 lowest price ever.
Price comparison: Lenovo $1,449
Reviews: In our Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 9 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award. This laptop packs solid Intel Ultra 7 performance, a gorgeous OLED display, and a thin, sturdy design.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a versatile and secure 2-in-1 laptop for productivity. The incluided Lenovo Slim Pen is great for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents on the fly.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming or solely for general use. If you don't want tablet functionality or have no use for a stylus, this is not the laptop for you.
