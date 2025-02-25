The top 7 Walmart flash deals on must-have laptop accessories and more
Pick up laptop and phone accessories for the cheap with these Walmart flash deals
Walmart flash deals are closing out the month with solid discounts on must-have laptop accessories. Today's limited-time deals slash up to 65% off portable storage, charging accessories, headphones, laptop stands, and desks.
One of the best flash deals drops the Seagate Backup Plus Slim 1TB Drive to just $59 ($30 off). This is an excellent data storage solution for safekeeping, transporting, and accessing photos and files from anywhere.
This compact and portable Seagate external hard drive offers quick plug-and-play connectivity and backup protection. It is compatible with most Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS operating systems.
Are you shopping around for some cheap bud, good wireless earbuds for that new phone you just bought? If so, this next Wamart flash deal should be music to your ears.
Act fast to snap up the Soundcore P25i Wireless Earbuds for just under $20 ($10 off). Like their pricier competitors, these Soundcore earbuds deliver powerful sound with a bass boost, dual mics for crystal-clear calls, and up to 10 hours of battery life (up to 30 hours with the included charging case).
Today's Walmart flash deals end on February 26 at 3 a.m.ET.
Walmart flash deals on laptop accessories — Quick links
- Browse: Walmart flash deals
- Anker MagGo Power Bank: was $89 now $69 at Walmart
- Anker Magnetic Portable Charger: was $43 now $32 at Walmart
- Soundcore P25i Wireless Earbuds: was $29 now $19 at Walmart
- Cowin Hybrid ANC Headphones: was $59 now $32 at Walmart
- edx Mobile Laptop Rolling Desk: was $85 now $43 at Walmart
- edx 48" Computer Desk: was $89 now $55 at Walmart
- Seagate Backup Plus Slim 1TB Drive: was $79 now $59 at Walmart
- JonPony Big & Tall Office Chair: was $299 now $79 at Walmart
Walmart flash deals on laptop accessories from $19
Walmart flash deals
Save $10 on the Soundcore P20i wireless earbuds at Walmart. Don't let the price fool you; these earbuds don't sacrifice performance for the price. They have oversized 10mm drivers that deliver powerful sound with bass boost.
Walmart flash deal knocks $20 off Seagate Backup Plus Slim 1TB Drive. This is an excellent data storage solution if you want to store, transport, and access photos and files on the go. Compact and portable, this external hard drive offers quick plug-and-play connectivity and backup protection. It works with most Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS laptops.
Save $45 on the EDX 48" Laptop Computer Desk in this Walmart flash deal. This compact desk is perfect for small spaces and has sturdy metal legs, adjustable feet, and four storage shelves.
This Walmart Flash deal knocks $220 off the JonPony Big and Tall Office Chair. Built for comfort, it has a high back, lumbar support, and an adjustable headrest and can support up to 400 pounds.
Are you looking for affordable wireless headphones with flagship features? This Walmart flash deal saves $28 on Cowin Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. For a fraction of the cost of Bose or Sony headphones, you get decent sound, noise cancellation, a built-in microphone, and 30 hours of battery life, all packed into a comfortable, modern design.
This Walmart flash deal takes $20 off the Anker MagGo for iPhone. This 10,000mAh battery wirelessly charges your iPhone by magnetically snapping onto its back. It also doubles as a phone stand and has a built-in 20W USB-C port.
This Walmart flash deal takes $11 off the 5,000mAh Anker Magnetic Portable Charger for iPhone. This powerful magnetic charger aligns precisely with your iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or iPhone 12 and snaps into the back of your phone.
