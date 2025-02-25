The top 7 Walmart flash deals on must-have laptop accessories and more

Walmart flash deals are closing out the month with solid discounts on must-have laptop accessories. Today's limited-time deals slash up to 65% off portable storage, charging accessories, headphones, laptop stands, and desks.

One of the best flash deals drops the Seagate Backup Plus Slim 1TB Drive to just $59 ($30 off). This is an excellent data storage solution for safekeeping, transporting, and accessing photos and files from anywhere.

This compact and portable Seagate external hard drive offers quick plug-and-play connectivity and backup protection. It is compatible with most Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS operating systems.

Are you shopping around for some cheap bud, good wireless earbuds for that new phone you just bought? If so, this next Wamart flash deal should be music to your ears.

Act fast to snap up the Soundcore P25i Wireless Earbuds for just under $20 ($10 off). Like their pricier competitors, these Soundcore earbuds deliver powerful sound with a bass boost, dual mics for crystal-clear calls, and up to 10 hours of battery life (up to 30 hours with the included charging case).

Today's Walmart flash deals end on February 26 at 3 a.m.ET.

Walmart flash deals on laptop accessories from $19

Walmart flash deals

JonPony Big and Tall: was $299 now $79 at Walmart This Walmart Flash deal knocks $220 off the JonPony Big and Tall Office Chair. Built for comfort, it has a high back, lumbar support, and an adjustable headrest and can support up to 400 pounds.

Cowin Hybrid ANC Headphones: was $59 now $32 at Walmart Are you looking for affordable wireless headphones with flagship features? This Walmart flash deal saves $28 on Cowin Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. For a fraction of the cost of Bose or Sony headphones, you get decent sound, noise cancellation, a built-in microphone, and 30 hours of battery life, all packed into a comfortable, modern design.

Anker MagGo: was $89 now $69 at Walmart This Walmart flash deal takes $20 off the Anker MagGo for iPhone. This 10,000mAh battery wirelessly charges your iPhone by magnetically snapping onto its back. It also doubles as a phone stand and has a built-in 20W USB-C port.